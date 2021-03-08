Wrestling
Rome Ranking Series: Bajrang Punia wins gold and becomes World No.1
Defending champion Bajrang Punia defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mangolia to claim gold
Defending champion Bajrang Punia defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir (MGL) by 2-2 by criteria to claim gold. Earlier he had cruised into the Matteo Pellicone finals after a dominant win against the USA's Joseph Christopher Mc Kenna on Sunday. With this win the 26-year-old has also become world number one in UWW rankings.
The Indian wrestler started his Rome Rankings Series campaign, his first UWW tournament in one year, in a dominant fashion. In the first match, he thrashed Turkey's Selim Kozan 7-0. It was followed by a 6-3 victory over Mc Kenna in the semifinal.
Meanwhile, Narsingh Yadav lost to Kazakh wrestler Daniyar Kaisanov by 0-5 to loose in bronze medal match after suffering a defeat against the 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Jordan Burroughs in semifinal
Narsingh, who is participating in his second international competition after making comeback, started strongly. He defeated the local boy Luca Finizio 12-0, only to face Burroughs in the semifinal.
However, the Indian wrestler never looked like a competition against one of the USA's greatest wrestlers. Burroughs was the first to get on the scoreboard after pushing Narsingh out of bounds. Burroughs played by his strength and attacked the 2015 world championship bronze medallist's legs to get two more points on the board. The match ended at 4-1, with Narsingh securing the lone point with a push out.
Vishal Kaliramana, Indian newly crowned National Champion, wins Bronze medal (70 kg) after defeating Kazakh wrestler Syrbaz Talgat by 5-1. Earlier in the day he had lost to same wrestler by 3-6 in round 2
Rome Ranking Series Day 4 Results
Round 1
Freestyle – 92kg
(TUR) Selim YASAR df (IND) Parveen by 10- 0
Round 1
Freestyle – 70kg
TUR) Muhammet Nuri df (IND) Rahul by 3-1
Qualification
Freestyle – 74kg
(PUR) Franklin GOMEZ df (IND) Sandeep MANN by 11-4
Round 1
Freestyle – 70kg
(IND) Vishal df (CAN) Dillon Emmanuel by 5-3
Round 2
Freestyle – 70kg
Syrbaz TALGAT (KAZ) df. Vishal KALIRAMANA (IND) 6-3
Quarterfinals
Freestyle – 65kg
(IND) Bajrang df (TUR) Selim KOZAN by 7-0
Round 2
Freestyle – 92kg
(TUR) Erhan df (IND) Parveen by 10-0
Quarterfinals
Freestyle – 65kg
(IND) Rohit df (IRI) Behnam Eshagh by 9-8
Quarterfinals
Freestyle – 74kg
Narsingh Pancham YADAV (IND) df. Luca FINIZIO (ITA) by 12-0
Semi-Final
Freestyle – 70kg
Alec William PANTALEO (USA) df. Vishal KALIRAMANA (IND) by 10-0
Semi-Final
Freestyle – 74kg
Jordan BURROUGHS (USA) df Narsingh YADAV (IND) by 4- 1
Semi-Final
Freestyle – 65kg
Tulga TUMUR OCHIR (MGL) df. Rohit (IND) by 4- 0
Semi-Final
Freestyle – 65kg
BAJRANG (IND) df. Joseph Christopher (USA) by 6- 3
Bronze Medal Match
Freestyle – 65kg
Hamza ALACA (TUR) df. Rohit IND), 12-10
Final
Freestyle – 65kg
BAJRANG (IND) df. Tulga TUMUR OCHIR (MGL) by 2-2
Bronze Medal Match
Freestyle – 70kg
Vishal KALIRAMANA (IND) df. Syrbaz TALGAT (KAZ) by 5-1
Bronze Medal Match
Freestyle – 74kg
Daniyar KAISANOV (KAZ) df.Narsingh YADAV (IND) by 5-0
Inputs from wrestlingtv.in