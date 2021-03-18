Wrestling
Ritika Phogat, cousin of Phogat sisters, dies by suicide after losing wrestling match
According to multiple reports, Ritika Phogat reached the final and lost by just a single point — thus hanging herself.
In a tragic news coming from Haryana, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat, the maternal sister of wrestler Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by suicide after losing in a local wrestling match by just one point.
According to multiple reports, Ritika Phogat took part in the sub-junior and junior state tournament at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur, which was held between 12 to 14 March. In the final, played on the last day, Ritika reached the final and lost by just a single point and the wrestler could not take the narrow defeat - thus hanging herself at around 11 PM.
Mahavir Phogat, the coach and father of the Phogat sisters, was also reportedly present at the tournament.
The four Phogat sisters — Geeta, Babita, Ritu and Sangeeta are well known across the country thanks to the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal while their cousin Vinesh Phogat is one of India's biggest medal hope from the Tokyo Olympics.
