Ritika Phogat, cousin of Phogat sisters, dies by suicide after losing wrestling match

In a tragic news coming from Haryana, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat, the maternal sister of wrestler Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by suicide after losing in a local wrestling match by just one point.

According to multiple reports, Ritika Phogat took part in the sub-junior and junior state tournament at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur, which was held between 12 to 14 March. In the final, played on the last day, Ritika reached the final and lost by just a single point and the wrestler could not take the narrow defeat - thus hanging herself at around 11 PM.

Mahavir Phogat, the coach and father of the Phogat sisters, was also reportedly present at the tournament.

The four Phogat sisters — Geeta, Babita, Ritu and Sangeeta are well known across the country thanks to the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal while their cousin Vinesh Phogat is one of India's biggest medal hope from the Tokyo Olympics.

Twitter reacted to the news with condolence messages.





Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 18, 2021





Ok news is confirmed that Ritika Phogat committed suicide because she lost a wrestling final, can't believe🥺 this is how much a sport can affect a person so please don't troll anyone, much strength to her family and soul✨🙏 hope you are in a better place now Ritika🙏🥺 — Siya Agarwal (@siyaagrawal18) March 17, 2021



