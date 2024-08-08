Antim Panghal incident at Paris Olympics: Has she been banned?

Recent reports claimed that Indian wrestler Antim Panghal faced a three-year ban by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after allegedly using her accreditation card to help her sister enter the athletes' village.

These reports suggested severe disciplinary action due to the embarrassment caused to the Indian Olympic contingent.

Other reports began emerging that Antim Panghal and her support staff would be flown back to India following the incident at the Paris Games village.

It was reported that Antim's sister attempted to enter the Olympic Village using Antim's accreditation. Upon discovering this, the authorities escalated the matter to the IOA.

According to sources, her sister was caught impersonating Antim, leading to a police inquiry.

The IOA then decided to send Antim and her support staff back to India.

Clarification from IOA and Antim Panghal

The IOA has denied the reports of a ban on Antim Panghal.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the IOA clarified, "IOA refutes reports that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim. It requests media persons to please check with the IOA leadership before posting such reports.”

Antim Panghal also addressed the rumors, stating, "From yesterday, there are stories about my sister getting arrested and me getting arrested, but nothing like that happened. After my bout, I was ill, so I got permission from the IOA to go to the hotel with my sister. All my things were in the Olympic Village, so I gave my accreditation card to my sister, and she went there. They took her to the police station just to verify the accreditation card."

She also denied the reports about IOA deciding to send her back to India immediately. "Once my bout was finished, I called SAI (Sports Authority of India) and told them that I was coming back. So my flight ticket was booked before all this happened," she added.

Antim also requested support from everyone in this difficult time. "I am already having a tough time after losing, please support me," she said in a clarification video PTI posted.

Despite the confusion, the critical takeaway is that Antim Panghal has not been banned by the IOA.

The incident has been a challenging and emotional experience for Antim, who has asked for support during this difficult period.