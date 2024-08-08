IOA decides to fly back Antim Panghal and her support staff after security breach

Bengaluru: Indian wrestler Antim Panghal and her support staff are being flown back from France by the Indian Olympic Association after they were involved in a disciplinary breach.

In the shocking development, Antim's sister was found to be entering the Olympic Village using the accreditation of the wrestler.

As per the development, the authorities found out about Antim's sister trying to enter the village using the wrestler's accreditation and it escalated to the Indian Olympic Association.

"It was escalated to the IOA officials and as it looks like, she will be returning to India with her entourage," a source close to the development told The Bridge over a phone call from Paris.

“The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA’s notice by the French authorities,” an IOA statement said.



Making her debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Antim lost 0-10 to the Turkish wrestler Zeynep Yetgil in the first round. Her chances for repechage were dashed when the Turkish wrestler lost in the next round.

As per the source, after her bout Antim went to the hotel where her coach and sparring partner were staying instead of going to the village.

"When Antim's sister was caught for impersonation, Antim was also called for a statement by the police inside the village," the source said.

In what has been a devastating day for India, this news only adds a pinch of salt to the wounds.