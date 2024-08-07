Olympics 2024 Wrestling: Antim Panghal knocked out, no repechage possible

World championship bronze medalist wrestler Antim Panghal lost in the first round of the women's 53kg category to exit the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

She lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey 0-10 via technical superiority.

Her chances for repechage took a hit and her exit was confirmed when the Turkish wrestler was pinned by Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarter-finals.

HUGE SHOCK AT #Paris2024



4th seed Antim Panghal loses in the first round against Turkey's Zeynep Yetgil by Technical Superiority. She will play repechage if Zeynep reaches Final.

Antim Panghal was fourth-seeded in the tournament and her loss to an unseeded opponent came as a surprise for many.

In the first round bout, Antim was extremely poor and she lost the bout in just 100 seconds. Yetgil started aggressively and she reversed the attack by Antim and threw her on the mat to take two points.

After the throw, she turned Antim over to make it 4-0.

In another reversal, Yetgil scored four points via a takedown and turned Antim over to win the bout on technical superiority.

India's wrestling campaign at the Paris Olympics hasn't been rosy with 50kg wrestler Vinesh Phogat getting disqualified from her gold medal bout this morning for being overweight and losing an assured medal.

Earlier, Nisha Dahiya lost 68kg quarters after injuring her hand against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea.

India has three more wrestlers to participate with Aman Sehrawat in men's 57kg, Anshu Malik in women's 57kg, and Reetika Hooda in women's 76kg.