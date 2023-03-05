WPL HIGHLIGHTS - Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 60 runs - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Delhi Capitals got off to a perfect start in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opening match.

The Capitals posted a mammoth 223/2 in 20 overs riding on the back of half centuries from Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning, before USA's Tara Norris sunk the RCB chase with the first-ever five-wicket haul of WPL.

Check out the highlights here: