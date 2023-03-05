Women's Cricket
WPL HIGHLIGHTS - Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 60 runs - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from RCB's clash against DC in the WPL.
The Delhi Capitals got off to a perfect start in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opening match.
The Capitals posted a mammoth 223/2 in 20 overs riding on the back of half centuries from Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning, before USA's Tara Norris sunk the RCB chase with the first-ever five-wicket haul of WPL.
Check out the highlights here:
Live Updates
- 5 March 2023 1:30 PM GMT
- 5 March 2023 1:17 PM GMT
DELHI CAPITALS WINNNN!
Meghan Schutt comes up with a couple of boundaries to end things, but Delhi Capitals have registered a massive 60-run victory in their first-ever WPL match.
RCB: 163/8 (20)
- 5 March 2023 1:09 PM GMT
5 wickets for TARA NORRIS!
What a debut! What an evening for Tara Norris. She has a five-for as Heather Knight smashes one straight to Meg Lanning at covers.
RCB: 150/8 (17.5)
- 5 March 2023 1:07 PM GMT
50* partnership
Heather Knight tears into Tara Norris with a boundary and a six to bring up the 50 partnership with Schutt off just 28 deliveries.
- 5 March 2023 1:05 PM GMT
86 needed off 18
Heather Knight and Meghan Schutt are determined to not throw their wickets away.
RCB: 138/7 (17)
- 5 March 2023 12:58 PM GMT
108 needed off 30
RCB need 108 off 5 overs with Heather Knight and Meghan Schutt in the middle. The only question now is how big can DC win from here?
RCB: 116/7 (15)
- 5 March 2023 12:49 PM GMT
ASHA, OUT!
The RCB batters are in hurry to get back to the dressing room now. A Shikha Pandey bouncer is too hot to handle for Asha and she tamely fends it to short-fine leg.
RCB: 96/7 (13.1)
- 5 March 2023 12:44 PM GMT
2 in 2 for Tara
There is no stopping Tara Norris today, is it? Kanika Ahuja has a golden duck on WPL debut as she cuts straight into the hands of Shafali Verma at backward point. RCB have lost it completely now.
RCB: 93/6 (12.3)
- 5 March 2023 12:42 PM GMT
RICHA GHOSH, OUT!
Richa Ghosh looks to go big straight down the ground, but ends up giving a simple catch to Radha Yadav at long-on. Third wicket of the evening for Tara Norris.
RCB: 93/5 (12.2)