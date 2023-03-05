Women's Cricket
WPL LIVE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney ruled out — Live Score, Updates
WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat on the opening day.
WPL 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Giants will look to bounce back from their 143-run defeat on the opening day when they take on UP Warriorz, who will be playing their first match of the Women's Premier League on Sunday.
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
Live Updates
- 5 March 2023 2:12 PM GMT
Excellent start for Gujarat Giants
Unlike yesterday, the Gujarat Giants are off to a brilliant start today.
GG: 30/0 (3)
- 5 March 2023 1:38 PM GMT
UPW vs GG Playing XIs
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
- 5 March 2023 1:32 PM GMT
Gujarat to bat first
Sneh Rana, standing in for Beth Mooney, says Gujarat will bat first. Three changes in her side, she informs. Sushma Verma, Sophia Dunkley and Kim Garth come in.
- 5 March 2023 1:19 PM GMT
Beth Mooney ruled out
Big blow for Gujarat. Their captain will not be playing tonight. Sneh Rana will probably be captain in her place.
- 5 March 2023 1:05 PM GMT
UPW vs GG: Match details
Match begins at 7:30 pm. Toss and team news to be out half an hour from now.
- 5 March 2023 1:03 PM GMT
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Predicted XIs
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris/Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, S Yashasri, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Gujarat Giants: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel