WPL LIVE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney ruled out — Live Score, Updates

WPL 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Giants will look to bounce back from their 143-run defeat on the opening day when they take on UP Warriorz, who will be playing their first match of the Women's Premier League on Sunday.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Follow Live:

