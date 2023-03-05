Log In
Women's Cricket

WPL LIVE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney ruled out — Live Score, Updates

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat on the opening day.

Deepti Sharma of UP Warriorz and Ashleigh Gardner of Gujarat Giants

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 March 2023 2:12 PM GMT

WPL 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Giants will look to bounce back from their 143-run defeat on the opening day when they take on UP Warriorz, who will be playing their first match of the Women's Premier League on Sunday.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-03-05 13:02:21
women's cricket Women's Premier League 
