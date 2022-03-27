Final over drama: Marginal no-ball call ends India's 2022 World Cup dream

It was the 2017 World Cup heartbreak all over for India as the team lost to South Africa in a must-win game to qualify for the semi-finals. For the fans too, it was the old familiar sinking feeling.



After a brilliant first inning, India put on a total of 275 runs for South Africa to chase.

Even with the team's most experienced bowler Jhulan Goswami missing in action, India seemed to have enough on board. However, after one early wicket, South Africa became quite unstoppable with opener Laura Wolvaardt scoring 81 runs.

But it was Harmanpreet Kaur whose bowling and fielding skills got India many important breakthroughs during the game.

It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22 pic.twitter.com/2DzerovJD1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

It all went down the wire in the final over drama, where India remained 'so close yet so far.'



Deepti Sharma was given the responsibility of defending 7 runs in the final over. On the 2nd ball of the final over, Harmanpreet Kaur again stepped in to effect a dismissal - her third of the match - and with Deepti's diving effort Chloe Tryon was run out. South Africa needed 5 off 4 balls.

However, the dangerous batter Mignon du Preez was still on the crease and also reached her first half-century of the tournament in the last over.

Things got intense when South Africa needed 3 off 2 balls. Du Preez looked to hit a six but it went straight to Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on. Harmanpreet - the hero of the match - seemed to have won the match for India with her catch.

But this happiness was short-lived. Du Preez was called back and the umpire indicated a no-ball and a free hit. A very marginal no-ball call had just broken Deepti Sharma's heart and the hearts of all those watching on.

Deepti Sharma to du Preez, no ball, It's Harman once again and du Preez has holed out, have they changed strike? This was tossed up on off and du Preez saw the chance to hit the winning boundary, was looking to loft it wide of long-on, but she dragged it high and pic.twitter.com/wc5QDLUiHF — Cricket Master Updater (@MohsinM55415496) March 27, 2022

Off the last ball, Mignon du Preez calmly took a single, with it crushing India's World Cup dream. Jhulan Goswami was seen looking on from the dressing room, distraught at the no-ball that had snatched away the match. In all likelihood, this is the end of the World Cup journey for her and Mithali Raj.



Mithali said at the post-match press conference: "This result is too fresh. I haven't thought about my future yet."



It was indeed very heart-breaking to watch the final over but, the way India fought till the last ball, made everyone proud and the crowds were still cheering the girls, "India, India, India" as they walked off after the final-ball defeat.