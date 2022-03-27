Emotional Harmanpreet Kaur bowls India back into do-or-die World Cup game

At the ongoing India vs South Africa cricket match, a visibly emotional Harmanpreet Kaur needed to be consoled by her teammate Smriti Mandhana after making a major breakthrough with the ball.

Bowling for the first time in the World Cup, Harmanpreet took two major wickets to bring India back into the game when South Africa were cruising in their chase of 275.

After that wicket, Harman was in tears and was consoled by Smriti.



This is what it meant to her.#CWC22 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/rrKJxRRGew — Krithika (@krithika0808) March 27, 2022

Apart from the two wickets she took, Harmanpreet also effected two run outs in the South African innings. Only one wicket fell in the innings in which Harmanpreet had no involvement.

For her second wicket, the original decision was 'Not Out'. Harmanpreet Kaur convinced Mithali to take a DRS review and overturned the decision for 2nd wicket. This resulted in Sune Luus having to walk back after scoring 22 runs and India gained the upper hand in the match for the first time.

The last time Harmanpreet had taken two wickets in her match with her orthodox spin bowling was in 2018.