India vs South Africa LIVE, Women's World Cup: Score, Update, Wickets, Results

The final group stage match of the 2022 Women's World Cup will be played between India and South Africa on March 27, at Hagley Oval, New Zealand.

It is a must-win match for India to secure a semi-final spot and continue their journey in this World Cup. South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the knock-out stage.

The match will begin at 6,30am IST.

