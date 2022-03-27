CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

India vs South Africa LIVE, Women's World Cup: Score, Update, Wickets, Results

To qualify for the semi-finals, India has to win this final group-stage match of the 2022 Women's World Cup against South Africa.

India vs South Africa Live Womens World Cup (Source: BCCI)
X

India vs South Africa Live Women's World Cup (Source: BCCI)

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-03-27T04:30:22+05:30

The final group stage match of the 2022 Women's World Cup will be played between India and South Africa on March 27, at Hagley Oval, New Zealand.

It is a must-win match for India to secure a semi-final spot and continue their journey in this World Cup. South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the knock-out stage.

The match will begin at 6,30am IST.

Follow all the LIVE updates here...

women's cricket Women’s Cricket World Cup Indian women cricket team 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X