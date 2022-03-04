An all-time feat for Jhulan Goswami, India's winning streak - Records on the line vs Pakistan at the World Cup

The 12th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, which was delayed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has finally begun and will take place from March 4th to April 21st in New Zealand.

India will be beginning their World Cup against arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan. Whenever there is an Indo-Pak match, both nations look forward to it the most. Not just because of the rivalry but also the anticipation and the hype around it and this one is definitely going to be a Sunday blockbuster.

So, before the big match, which is also the opening match for both the teams, here are some facts and records that could be made or broken on Sunday.



India's win record against Pakistan

In all the past ODI World Cup matches, India and Pakistan have faced each other two times and both times India have won the matches. Even in T20 World Cup, India has defeated them in all the matches hence, having a winning record against Pakistan in all the World Cup matches so far. It will be interesting to watch if Pakistan will be able to break this record or India continue to add another win in their bag.

Captain Mithali Raj discusses India's preparation, goals for #CWC22 and the desire to win their first ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 🏆 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 1, 2022

Pakistan is winless since the 2013 World Cup



The Pakistan women's team has not won a single World Cup match since 2013. Having played in both the 2013 and 2017 World Cups, Pakistan has played a total of 10 matches and failed to register a win in any of them. Hence, the team will be looking forward to not only breaking their losing record against India but also their 10 World Cup match losing streak.

Why @imfatimasana takes back seat, @aliya_riaz37's new-found Wordle obsession and how traveling looks like for @maroof_bismah nowadays. @CoolNidadar takes us through it all as our team travels from Christchurch to Tauranga ✈️#BackOurGirls #TeamPakistan #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/O25HwVZRgP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 3, 2022

Jhulan Goswami can become the highest wicket-taker in World Cup history



Indian ace and the senior-most blower – Jhulan Goswami is just four wickets away from being the highest wicket-taker in the history of the women's World Cup. Currently, former player Lyn Fullstone of Australia leads the list with 39 wickets, followed by Carole Hodges who had taken 37 wickets. Jhulan is tied with ex-cricketer Clare Taylor of England in 3rd position with 36 runs. The in-form Goswami can be expected to take a 4-wicket haul in the match against Pakistan and lead the list.

Jhulan Goswami needs four wickets at #CWC22 to become the all-time leading wicket taker at the Women's World Cup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ODU17HFyhn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 3, 2022

Mithali Raj just one half-century away from Debbie



The Indian skipper will be playing her record sixth World Cup this year. The veteran Indian cricketer is known for breaking and creating new records ever since one remembers. Raj who has played in 31 World Cup matches has scored a total of 9 half-centuries so far, putting her just one behind New Zealand's Debbie Hockley, who had scored 10 half-centuries. Mithali not only has the opportunity to equalize Debbie's record in the opening match but can also break her record in this World Cup.

Jhulan Goswami, yet again.



By now we know, what a legend Jhulan Goswami is in Indian cricket, hence, it is not a surprise when we say she can create yet another record in this World Cup. Goswami who takes some brilliant catches on the field is just 3 catches away to become the player with the most number of catches in the World Cup. The list is led by former English player Jannette Brittin who took 19 catches in 36 matches. Goswami already has 28 catches in just 16 matches and hopefully will set a new record in the opening match of World Cup 2022.

The India-Pakistan match, which is one of the most awaited matches of World Cup 2022, can also turn become the match of records, hopefully.

India and Pakistan will play against each other on March 6th at Bay Oval, New Zealand, at 6.30 am IST.