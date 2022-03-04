Google Doodle for Women's World Cup 2022 - Check it out!

For the 12th edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Google launched a special Google Doodle to celebrate the beginning of the tournament.

The Doodle features six women cricketers playing different positions on the pitch while there are spectators in the background represented by colorful dots.

When you click on the Google Doodle it will direct you to the Women's World Cup 2022 homepage and red cricket balls will be moving from the left to right side of your screen. You can also click on the confetti icon at the bottom of the screen for the balls to appear again.

It also has the live scorecard of the current match with updated news as well as table standings.

Google's page for the Women's World Cup 2022 tournament

The ICC Women's World Cup which was supposed to happen last year was delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The World Cup began today, on March 4th and is being held in New Zealand. A total of eight teams will be competing in a single league format, with each side playing the other once in the round-robin stage. The top four sides will then compete in the knock-out stages.



In the first match of the tournament hosts, New Zealand is up against West Indies, at the Bay Oval Stadium.

India will begin their World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6th, at 6.30 pm IST.