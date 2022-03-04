Women's World Cup 2022: Points Table, Team Standings, NRR

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 started off with an edge of the seat thriller between the hosts New Zealand and West Indies. The Carribean women edged past the White Ferns, with Deandra Dottin bowling a stellar final over to help her side to a 3-run victory.

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 West Indies 1 1 0 2 +0.060 2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 4 England 0 0 0 0 0 5 India 0 0 0 0 0 6 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 7 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 8 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -0.060







