Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

Women's World Cup 2022: Points Table, Team Standings, NRR

Take a look at the points table of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Womens World Cup 2022: Points Table, Team Standings, NRR
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-04T14:55:58+05:30

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 started off with an edge of the seat thriller between the hosts New Zealand and West Indies. The Carribean women edged past the White Ferns, with Deandra Dottin bowling a stellar final over to help her side to a 3-run victory.

Here's how the points table looks like after the first match of Women's World Cup 2022.


Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1

West Indies

1

1

0

2

+0.060

2

Australia

0

0

0

0

0

3

Bangladesh

0

0

0

0

0

4

England

0

0

0

0

0

5

India

0

0

0

0

0

6

Pakistan

0

0

0

0

0

7

South Africa

0

0

0

0

0

8

New Zealand

1

0

1

0

-0.060



women 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X