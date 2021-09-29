Jemimah Rodrigues becomes the sixth Indian to sign for WBBL 7

The Indian representation in Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) continues to soar by the minute, with the young batter Jemimah Rodrigues being the latest signing. The 21-year-old Mumbai girl will be seen donning the Melbourne Renegades' red for the upcoming edition of the league.



"It's official. Lil J is a Renegade," the Melbourne Renegades tweeted announcing the signing.

"I'm very excited to be here now and to be part of the Renegades," Rodrigues said after closing the deal.

This will be the maiden foray into WBBL for Jemimah, who is coming off fresh from her exploits in England's the Hundred.



The youngster has become the sixth Indian to sign a deal for the 2021 edition of the WBBL. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (both Sydney Thunders), Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav (both Sydney Sixers) and the 17-year-old Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes) too were recruited into the league.

With the WBBL expected to start on 14th October 2021, fans can expect a few more Indian signings into the premier T20 league for women.







