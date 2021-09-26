Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma sign with Sydney Thunder for WBBL

The star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have signed a contract with Sydney Thunders ahead of the team's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title defence in October. The duo will replace the English pair of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont in the Tunders' squad.





While Mandhana has previously plied her trade in the WBBL for the Brisbane Heats and Hobart Hurricanes, this will be the first stint in the Australian league for Deepti Sharma.

The 24-year-old Sharma, though, has played in various other T20 leagues, including the recently concluded inaugural edition of the Hundred. She along with Mandhana were also part of the 2019 title-winning Western Storm team in the now-scrapped Kia Super League.





Besides, the explosive opener Shafali Verma is also expected to make her WBBL debut with Sydney Sixers during this season of the league.