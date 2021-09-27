Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav sign up with Sydney Sixers for WBBL

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) team, Sydney Sixers has announced the signing of Indian stars Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav for the upcoming season of the league. This will be the duo's first appearance at the famed WBBL.



Get excited Sixers fans... We've signed the top-ranked T20I batter and a world class spinner for #WBBL07!



Welcome @TheShafaliVerma and @Radhay_21 🤩🇮🇳#smashemsixershttps://t.co/HBp48iwsN7 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) September 26, 2021

While the 17-year-old Shafali Verma is the top-ranked batter in the Women's ICC T20I batting rankings, Yadav was the joint-highest wicket-taker for India at the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.



This announcement from the Sydney Sixers comes just a day after the Sydney Thunders announced the signing of fellow Indians - Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, in the quest to defend their title.

With four Indians expected to be in action, the anticipation for the high-voltage Sydney derby has increased manifolds in India.

The WBBL is expected to kick-start from 14th October 2021 - just days after the Indian women's tour of Australia draws to a close.