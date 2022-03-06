Record 7th wicket partnership rescues India even as sledges fly in commentary box

India collapsed from 96/1 to 114/6 in a tense period of play between the 22nd and 34th overs of their innings before the highest ever 7th wicket partnership in ODIs between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana - 122 runs - took them to a total of 244/7 in 50 overs.

Around the time India's middle order was falling apart, commentators Anjum Chopra and Sana Mir also livened up the action with some banter.

READ | India beat Pakistan by 107 runs

Anjum asked Sana if she was feeling the pressure of the match, to which Sana replied that the pressure she was feeling would have been much more if she was playing.

Brilliant camaraderie between commentators Sana Mir and Anjum Chopra … legends of women's cricket #PAKvIND — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) March 6, 2022

This somehow turned into a discussion on which of them had gotten the better of each other in their on-field encounters.

Anjum stated that she was sure Sana had never gotten her out. Sana, not completely sure of this stat, said the statistician needed to confirm this.

READ | Bismah Maroof's daughter becomes a hit with Indian players

"Another piece of stat that we should discuss another day is that Pakistan have crossed 100 just three times in ODIs against Pakistan," Anjum then replied.

"You said you'd bring it up another day but then you said it, well done Anjum," Sana Mir ended the exchange as the over ended.

The idea is to finish and have a clean plate. Just getting the rules clear here 🍲 for a scrumptious meal 🙂@mir_sana05 #CWC22 https://t.co/lYRb64ihlP — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 5, 2022

Even on the field, there was some show of aggression, with young players Fatima Sana and Vastrakar seen involved in an aggressive exchange.

Vastrakar and Rana's partnership broke the previous record by the highest 7th wicket stand for India by a big margin. The previous highest was 77 by Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur in 2012. The 122-run stand is the highest 7th wicket partnership in all of Women's ODI history.

READ | 'Harmanpreet Kaur still makes me nervous': Former Pakistan player recounts World Cup thriller

Pakistan will be chasing 245 in their innings to beat India for the first time in an ODI.



From 114/6 to 244/7 👊



India recover from a difficult situation thanks to brilliant innings from Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana (53*).



Can Pakistan chase it down?#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/oMkQKhqFMt — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

"245 is pretty chaseable and the pitch looks flat now, so we hope we can win this," said senior player Nida Dar at the mid-innings break.

