Bismah Maroof's daughter becomes a hit with Indian players after World Cup match: Watch

India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their World Cup match on Sunday, but if there was one undisputed winner of all hearts, it was Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's seven-month-old daughter Fatima.

At the end of the match, when Maroof was busy at the post-match press conference, the Indian players were seen playing with Fatima, who was in the care of one of the Pakistan support staff members.

Ekta Bisht seemed very taken with young Fatima, who also clearly enjoyed the attention. Jhulan Goswami was also one of the players seen with Fatima.

At the press conference too, one of the questions posed towards Maroof was on her daughter. She would have been unaware that her daughter was also at the centre of attention for television cameras at the stadium at the same time.

"It's a very emotional moment for me," Bismah Mahroof said on the photo that has gone viral of her coming for the match with her daughter in tow.

"It was a different feeling. Coming back and playing in the World Cup. My mother and daughter are here so it's a special moment for me and I want to do something special," she said.

Bismah Maroof is one of eight mothers playing at the 2022 World Cup. She is also the first Pakistani cricketer to return to international cricket after motherhood.

She is coming back to the game after a two-year break straight into a World Cup, where she is still the best middle order batter in the team.