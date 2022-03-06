Log In
Women's World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs — Highlights

India started their 2022 World Cup campaign with a huge win over Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pooja Vastrakar in action on way to her 67 (BCCI)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-06T13:16:50+05:30

India suffered a middle order collapse before a record 7th wicket partnership between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana took them to 244/7 in 50 overs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Pakistan were wrecked by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31) as they were all out for 137.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana (52), Shafali Verma (0), Deepti Sharma (40), Harmanpreet Kaur (5), Mithali Raj(c) (9), Richa Ghosh(w) (1), Sneh Rana (53*), Jhulan Goswami (6*), Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan XI: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

