Women's World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs — Highlights
India started their 2022 World Cup campaign with a huge win over Pakistan.
India suffered a middle order collapse before a record 7th wicket partnership between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana took them to 244/7 in 50 overs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Pakistan were wrecked by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31) as they were all out for 137.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana (52), Shafali Verma (0), Deepti Sharma (40), Harmanpreet Kaur (5), Mithali Raj(c) (9), Richa Ghosh(w) (1), Sneh Rana (53*), Jhulan Goswami (6*), Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Pakistan XI: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 6 March 2022 7:46 AM GMT
IND beat PAK by 107 runs
A long 10th wicket partnership where Diana Baig from Gilgit-Baltistan, who has also played for the Pakistan women's football team, strikes some lusty blows, but they can only delay the inevitable.
Pakistan all out for 137
- 6 March 2022 7:17 AM GMT
Gayakwad (3/20) sounds death knell for PAK
Not much left for Pakistan to play for. Just hanging in there for as many overs as they can. Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes back into the attack and ends the middle order resistance.
PAK 109/7 after 35
- 6 March 2022 6:44 AM GMT
2nd wicket for Jhulan
Goswami breaks through again. Nida Dar departs for 4. Pakistan have thus lost their entire top order with less than 100 on board.
PAK 83/5 after 27
- 6 March 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Jhulan Goswami strikes
Jhulan Goswami now strikes! Another catch for Richa Ghosh, and Pakistan have lost their set opener for 30.
PAK 67/4 after 21.2
- 6 March 2022 6:10 AM GMT
India's spinners run riot
India's spinners are all over Pakistan! Sneh Rana gets a wicket now! Omaima Sohail gone for 5. Pakistan lose two quick wickets.
PAK 58/3 after 18.2
- 6 March 2022 6:05 AM GMT
Bismah Mahroof out for 15
Bismah Mahroof comes in at 3 and Pakistan some time to stabilize after the wicket. The required run rate is creeping up to 6, but no signs of alarm so far. Bismah cuts wristily for four to bring up 50 for Pakistan. But there's a wicket off the next ball! Bismah Mahroof out for 15. Richa Ghosh takes the catch!
PAK 53/2 after 17.4
- 6 March 2022 5:47 AM GMT
Gayakwad gets first breakthrough
Spin for the win! Rajeshwari Gayakwad gets the first breakthrough, Jhulan with the catch at mid on. Javeria is gone after weathering the new ball attack. India bring on Deepti from the other end. Time to test if Pakistan can counter India's spin attack.
PAK 35/1 after 13
- 6 March 2022 5:36 AM GMT
Pakistan get a move on, India wicketless
After seven extremely quiet overs, Pakistan finally get going. Javeria and Amin now getting a boundary every over.
PAK 26/0 after 10
- 6 March 2022 5:15 AM GMT
Jhulan Goswami dominates openers
Things got tense in the Indian innings against Pakistan with a middle order collapse. On Sana Mir and Anjum Chopra's banter, former Pakistani cricketer Marina Iqbal tells us: "This is the beauty of the game. Former competitors having fun in the commentary box'. Pooja Vastrakar and Fatima Sana were also seen in an aggressive exchange on the field.
Things are still relatively quiet in the Pakistani innings. 'Bowled, Jhulu di' the most oft heard phrase on the field.
PAK 6/0 after 5
- 6 March 2022 5:00 AM GMT
Pakistan begin chase of 245
It will be their highest ODI chase if they do it. But here's Sidra Ameen and Javeria Khan starting the chase with spunk. Jhulan's first ball is pushed into the gap for two. We're off!
PAK 4/0 after 1