Women's Cricket
10 best innings played by Mithali Raj in international cricket
Let us take a look at the 10 best international knocks played by Mithali Raj in ODIS, Tests and T20s.
The captain of the Indian women's ODI cricket team, Mithali Raj, has been a gargantuan figure of women's cricket for which, she is revered across the world. On many occasions, Mithali has led from the front to play winning knocks for India. Mithali is the second woman player to score 10,000 runs in international cricket across all formats, which she achieved during the third ODI in the recently-concluded India-South Africa series. In her 22-year career, Mithali has been one of India's most prolific batters, particularly in One Day Internationals. She has scored the most runs in the world in the format and is among the few batters to have an average over 50.
#1 India vs Ireland, 1999
Mithali Raj had a memorable one-day debut against Ireland where she scored an unbeaten 114 runs to make her mark in international cricket. In the same match, she was joined by another debutant Reshma Gandhi with whom Mithali shared a 258-run partnership. Ireland, in response, couldn't make it count and were all out for just 97 runs. India had won the match by 161 runs.
#2 India vs England, Test Match 2002
In her third test match, then a 19-year-old Mithali Raj scored 214 and broke the previous record of 209* set by Karen Rolton. It was Mithali's only double century in her career till date. England had scored a massive 329 runs in their first inning. In reply, India gave a crucial lead depending on the partnership by Mithali and the captain Anjum Chopra.
#3 India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017
India successfully defeated South Africa by 49 runs where Mithali scored a crucial 64-run knock from 84 balls. Mithali built an important second-wicket partnership with Mona Meshram of 96 runs. The win took India to the 2017 Women's World Cup.
#4 India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2017
Indian women were put to bat first by New Zealand in the virtual quarter-final of the World Cup. It saw a big knock by Mithali in Derby. She smashed an incredible 109 to take her side to 265. She built a steady partnership with Harmanpreet and played swiftly alongside Veda. She was ticking balls for singles and kept the scorecard busy. The Indian bowlers responded to her knock by getting the game by 186 runs.
#5 India vs England, First ODI, 2012
Mithali Raj scored a brilliant match-winning 94* off 111 deliveries in the first ODI against England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. Batting first, England were all out for 229. Mithali built an excellent 106-run partnership with Poonam Raut.
#6 India vs Malaysia, T20 Asia Cup 2018
Mithali Raj scored 97 not out against Malaysia in the Women's T20 Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur. Opening the batting, Mithali faced 69 balls and demolished the Malaysian bowling attack, hitting 13 fours and one six. India piled up 169/3 after which Malaysia were out for just 27 runs.
#7 India vs South Africa, T20 2018
Mithali's unbeaten 76 off 61 deliveries helped her side once again to pick up a 9-wicket win against South Africa in East London. After South Africa set a 143-run target for India, Mithali once again starred with her bat.
#8 India vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2016
Mithali scored 73* off 65 deliveries and helped India set a 122-run target against arch-rivals Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup in Bangkok. Despite a low total, Indian bowlers rose to the occasion to bundle the opponent for 104.
#9 India vs Sri Lanka, T20 2014
Mithali's knock of 67 came against Sri Lanka at Vizianagaram. She slammed a beautiful inning of 47 deliveries laced by nine boundaries and two over-boundaries and set a total of 147. However, the visitors chased down the target with one delivery remaining and three wickets in hand.
#10 India vs West Indies, T20 2014
Mithali's 55* against West Indies, helped India chase down a 122-run target with nine wickets remaining in hand.