10 best innings played by Mithali Raj in international cricket

The captain of the Indian women's ODI cricket team, Mithali Raj, has been a gargantuan figure of women's cricket for which, she is revered across the world. On many occasions, Mithali has led from the front to play winning knocks for India. Mithali is the second woman player to score 10,000 runs in international cricket across all formats, which she achieved during the third ODI in the recently-concluded India-South Africa series. In her 22-year career, Mithali has been one of India's most prolific batters, particularly in One Day Internationals. She has scored the most runs in the world in the format and is among the few batters to have an average over 50.

Let us take a look at the 10 best international knocks played by Mithali Raj



#1 India vs Ireland, 1999 Mithali Raj had a memorable one-day debut against Ireland where she scored an unbeaten 114 runs to make her mark in international cricket. In the same match, she was joined by another debutant Reshma Gandhi with whom Mithali shared a 258-run partnership. Ireland, in response, couldn't make it count and were all out for just 97 runs. India had won the match by 161 runs.

#2 India vs England, Test Match 2002



Mithali Raj in the test match against England. (Source: Times of India)

In her third test match, then a 19-year-old Mithali Raj scored 214 and broke the previous record of 209* set by Karen Rolton. It was Mithali's only double century in her career till date. England had scored a massive 329 runs in their first inning. In reply, India gave a crucial lead depending on the partnership by Mithali and the captain Anjum Chopra.



#3 India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017 India successfully defeated South Africa by 49 runs where Mithali scored a crucial 64-run knock from 84 balls. Mithali built an important second-wicket partnership with Mona Meshram of 96 runs. The win took India to the 2017 Women's World Cup. #4 India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Indian women were put to bat first by New Zealand in the virtual quarter-final of the World Cup. It saw a big knock by Mithali in Derby. She smashed an incredible 109 to take her side to 265. She built a steady partnership with Harmanpreet and played swiftly alongside Veda. She was ticking balls for singles and kept the scorecard busy. The Indian bowlers responded to her knock by getting the game by 186 runs.

Mithali Raj at 2017 women's ODI world cup (Source: ICC)

#5 India vs England, First ODI, 2012

