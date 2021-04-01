Mithali Raj guides Railways to the final. How much do you know about her?

Hello, Quizzers!

As Mithali Raj, our 'Captain Fantastic' helps Railways reach the final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, we take a look back at her magnificent cricketing career!

Hey, are you sure you know everything about her?

Play our free quiz and test your knowledge!

Do you have it in you to get the perfect score?





Q1: Under Mithali Raj's captaincy, the Indian Women's cricket team secured their first ever Test series win against which team?





Q2: Against which national outfit did Mithali Raj make her ODI debut?

*****

*****

Q3: Mithali Raj holds the record of playing the most number of consecutive WODIs. What is the record?

*****

Q4: At what age did Mithali Raj become the captain of the national side?

*****

Q5: In which year was Mithali Raj conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Government of India?



