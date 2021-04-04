Women's Senior One Day Trophy FINAL: Jharkhand vs Railways — LIVE Updates, Live Streaming, Score

Welcome to The Bridge's Live coverage of the final of Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2020-21. The final is being played between Railways Women and Jharkhand Women. All eyes will be on Mithali Raj of Railways, who is in a stupendous form.

Jharkhand Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Railways Women.

Playing XI



Railways: Mithali Raj (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Preeti R Bose, Mona, Meghna Singh, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut



Jharkhand: Sonia, Indrani Roy (WK), Shanti Kumari, Durga Murmu, Miharika (C), Ritu, Rashmi, Mamta Paswan, Devyani, Ashwani, Arti





Where to watch Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women LIVE?

The match is being LIVE streamed on hotstar.com