Cricket

Women's Senior One Day Trophy FINAL: Jharkhand vs Railways — LIVE Updates, Live Streaming, Score

Follow Live updates of Women's senior one day trophy 2021 final live cricket score streaming updates between Railways Women and Jharkhand Women.

Womens Senior One Day Trophy FINAL: Jharkhand vs Railways — LIVE Updates, Live Streaming, Score
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-04-04T11:48:53+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's Live coverage of the final of Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2020-21. The final is being played between Railways Women and Jharkhand Women. All eyes will be on Mithali Raj of Railways, who is in a stupendous form.

Jharkhand Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Railways Women.

Also Read:Mithali Raj guides Railways to the final. How much do you know about her?

Playing XI

Railways: Mithali Raj (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Preeti R Bose, Mona, Meghna Singh, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut

Jharkhand: Sonia, Indrani Roy (WK), Shanti Kumari, Durga Murmu, Miharika (C), Ritu, Rashmi, Mamta Paswan, Devyani, Ashwani, Arti


Where to watch Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women LIVE?

The match is being LIVE streamed on hotstar.com

