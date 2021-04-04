Cricket
Women's Senior One Day Trophy FINAL: Jharkhand vs Railways — LIVE Updates, Live Streaming, Score
Follow Live updates of Women's senior one day trophy 2021 final live cricket score streaming updates between Railways Women and Jharkhand Women.
Welcome to The Bridge's Live coverage of the final of Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2020-21. The final is being played between Railways Women and Jharkhand Women. All eyes will be on Mithali Raj of Railways, who is in a stupendous form.
Jharkhand Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Railways Women.
Playing XI
Railways: Mithali Raj (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Preeti R Bose, Mona, Meghna Singh, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut
Jharkhand: Sonia, Indrani Roy (WK), Shanti Kumari, Durga Murmu, Miharika (C), Ritu, Rashmi, Mamta Paswan, Devyani, Ashwani, Arti
Where to watch Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women LIVE?
The match is being LIVE streamed on hotstar.com
Live Updates
- 4 April 2021 6:18 AM GMT
7 wickets fall for Jharkhand
Ravinder Devyani departs for 7 runs as Rana picks up her third.
JHA - 139/7 (Overs 41.4)
- 4 April 2021 6:11 AM GMT
JHA - 130/6 (39 Overs)
Wickets are toppling for Jharkhand.
Niharika and Devyani would try to hold on to the crease for the next 11 overs.
- 4 April 2021 5:47 AM GMT
Indrani heads back to the pavillion for 49
Jharkhand's Indrani Roy misses her half-century by a whisker as Sneh Rana picks up her second wicket.
JHA- 109/5 (33.1 Overs)
- 4 April 2021 5:19 AM GMT
Durga dismissed for 31
Railways spinner Sneh Rana finds Durga Murmu's leg in front of the stumps and Durga departs after an LBW.
JHA - 90/4 (26.2 Overs)
- 4 April 2021 4:55 AM GMT
JHA 66/3 (21 Overs)
Durga and Indrani have taken the mantle for Jharkhand Women and slowly keeps the scoreboard ticking with a few boundaries here and there.
- 4 April 2021 4:28 AM GMT
JHA - 41/3 (Overs 14)
Indrani Roy still on the crease trying to build a partnership with new batswoman Durga Murmu.
- 4 April 2021 4:05 AM GMT
3 quick wickets, Jharkhand in pressure.
Jharkhand's momentum is gone as they lose three wickets in just 5 minutes. Brilliant captaincy there by Mithali Raj.
JHA - 32/3 (8 Overs)
- 4 April 2021 4:03 AM GMT
Railways impressing with the ball.
Jharkhand had a promising start of the inning. However, Railways find 3 quick wickets.
Ekta Bisht dismisses captain Niral Rashmi for 19.
Meghna Singh gets 2 wickets in 2 deliveries. Picks up Ritu Kumari and Radhey Sonia for 0. Meghna on a hat trick.
JHA 30/3 (7.1 Overs)