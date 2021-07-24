Mirabai Chanu almost chose archery but today she creates history in weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu would be finally able to have a peaceful sleep tonight as she manages to bury the ghosts of the 2016 Rio Olympics disappointment.



The weightlifter delivers to her promise and wins a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old Manipuri lass becomes the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal since the veteran last won a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Chanu had already emerged as a strong contender in the women's 49kg category in the run-up to the Olympics, making her one of the brightest medal prospects at the Tokyo Games. The lone Indian weightlifter to qualify for Tokyo earns a redemption of her disappointing show at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she had failed to record a legal lift in any of her three attempts in clean & jerk and thus did not get an overall total.

Mirabai's narrative is not about a prodigal talent but someone who found the right opportunity to pursue her interest. An obsession with being neat and tidy almost drove her to be an archer. "All my brothers and cousins play football, but they would come back home dirty after a day's play. I wanted to play a sport which is neat and clean. At first, I wanted to be an archer, as they are neat and clean and stylish," Mirabai had said in an interview with PTI.



As a 13-year-old girl from a low-income family at the nondescript Nongpok Kakching village, around 20km from Manipur's capital Imphal, Mirabai decided early in her life that she would earn fame as a sportsperson.



In the quest to find a sports facility and a mentor, she travelled with a cousin to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre, at Khuman Lampak in Imphal, in early 2008. However, she did not find any archer training that day. Lucky for us, she saw clippings of the legendary Manipuri weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, which inspired her to the core. So, after a few days, she went to the weightlifting training centre and luckily met former international weightlifter and coach Anita Chanu, and she initiated Mirabai into the sport.

Mirabai toiled hard at that young age to adjust her training to her school schedule. She had to reach the training centre every day at 6 am and change the bus twice from her village on a 22km journey. Mirabai was a strong girl. She could lift more firewood than her elder brother at the tender age of 12. She also used cut woods at nearby hills, brought them up by herself, and then fetched water from nearby ponds in milk powder cans.