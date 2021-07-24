Top
Weightlifting

Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 1, 24 July - Mirabai Chanu eyes India's first weightlifting medal - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Mirabai is up for a medal chance at women's 49kg weightlifting event

Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu

By

Nilesh Sharma

Updated: 2021-07-24T07:09:04+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Weightlifting on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will have a shot at a podium finish at the Women's-49Kg event.
The Group A round is expected to start at 10:20 AM IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!


Live Updates

