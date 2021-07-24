Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Weightlifting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 1, 24 July - Mirabai Chanu eyes India's first weightlifting medal - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Mirabai is up for a medal chance at women's 49kg weightlifting event
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Weightlifting on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.
India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will have a shot at a podium finish at the Women's-49Kg event.
The Group A round is expected to start at 10:20 AM IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 24 July 2021 1:37 AM GMT
Wondering who will be Mirabai's toughest competition today?
The top 3 contenders that can derail Mirabai's Olympic Campaign:
Zhihui HouWindy Cantika AisahJourdan Elizabeth DelacruzRead our analysis and prediction here
- 24 July 2021 12:53 AM GMT
Did You Know?
Mirabai Chanu holds the World Record at Clean and Jerk. She lifted a whopping 119Kg at the Asian Championships, Tashkent (UZB) 2021, where she won a Bronze Medal.
Next Story