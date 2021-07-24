WATCH: When Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics

It seemed a sure shot medal chance for Mirabai Chanu in Weightlifting. Right from the very beginning, she was confident about her chances not only because of her world rank but also because of how she has been training for the past 5 years. This event seemed the final story of her epic journey right from Rio 2016 when she lost out on delivering based on her expectations. It was at Tokyo that she redeemed herself.



Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about this and stated "India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020" He can be heard in the background of his video and is clearly delighted with the 110kg attempt that lands India its first Olympic medal. Kiren Rijiju should be proud as well for ensuring that adequate facilities and investment was done for athletes like Mirabai Chanu during his time as the sports minister.

It was a moment of pride not just for him but for the entire country who held their breath while she attempted her 110kg jerk. It was ever daunting but was difficult with the competition around her. She even went a step further and attempted a record breaking jerk but failed to do so. Nevertheless, a silver for her is a brilliant achievement and shall be celebrate with much pride all over the country.





