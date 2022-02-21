Prime Volleyball League Play-offs: Teams qualified, in contention, eliminated

With just a few matches left in the league phase of the inaugural Prime Volleyball League (PVL) season, the play-offs have begun to take shape. Following the last league match, there shall be 2 semifinals on Thursday and Friday, followed by the season finale on Sunday.

While Ahmedabad Defenders and Black Hawks Hyderabad have already sealed their spots in the semifinals, four other teams are still in contention for the two remaining spots. The Chennai team, who have no matches remaining, are the only team to be knocked out so far.

Qualified Teams Still In contention Knocked out Ahmedabad Defenders Kolkata Thunderbolts Chennai Blitz Hyderabad Black Hawks Bengaluru Torpedoes



Calicut Heroes



Kochi Blue Spikers



Qualification Scenarios for each team

Ahmedabad Defenders

The Ahmedabad team are the first team to have sealed qualification for the semifinals, having collected 4 wins in their first 5 matches. Even if the lose their last match, they cannot drop below 3rd on the table.

Matches Remaining - Ahmedabad Defenders v Kochi Blue Spikers

Hyderabad Black Hawks

The Hyderabad Black Hawks are the only team to have collected a bonus point in their matches so far, courtesy of a 5-0 win against Chennai, the only clean sweep of the season. With 7 points in their 5 matches, they have also made it to the semis.

Matches Remaining - Calicut Heroes v Hyderabad Black Hawks

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kolkata Thunderbolts are the team best placed to qualify for the semis from among the teams in the middle of the table. With 6 points and a game in hand, Kolkata will play the last league match before the semis and will know by then if they need to win it to make it through.

Matches Remaining - Kolkata Thunderbolts v Kochi Blue Spikers

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Bengaluru currently hold on to the last playoff spot, but they do not have matches in hand, and are looking over their shoulders at Calicut and Kochi to overtake them with wins in their remaining matches.

Matches Remaining - None

Calicut Heroes

Calicut have their task cut out with their last league match in hand. They have a better set and points difference than 4th placed Bengaluru, and a win will get them into the playoff spots.

Matches Remaining - Calicut Heroes v Hyderabad Black Hawks

Kochi Blue Spikers

The Kochi team has the chance to make a wildcard appearance in the playoffs. They are at the bottom of the table with just 1 win so far. However, they have two matches left in hand and could sneak through with some last moment heroics.

Matches Remaining - Ahmedabad Defenders v Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts v Kochi Blue Spikers

Chennai Blitz

The only team to have been eliminated so far, Chennai Blitz are second from bottom with 4 points from 6 matches. However, they do not have any matches remaining and so cannot make it through the league phase.

Matches Remaining - None