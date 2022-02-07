Prime Volleyball League 2022 Points Table: Hyderabad Black Hawks on top after opening round

The Hyderabad Black Hawks currently top the points table courtesy their 4-1 win on the opening day of the Prime Volleyball League season.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai produced a fabulous performance to help his team record a thrilling 3-2 win over Calicut Heroes in the third match of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday to be the third team to pull alongside at 2 points.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against the Kochi Blue Spikers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the fourth match of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad at 1900 hrs IST on Tuesday, 08 February 2022.

PVL Points Table

Team Name Matches Won Lost Bonus Total Points Set (W/L) BLACK HAWKS HYDERABAD 1 1 0 0 2 4/1 AHMEDABAD DEFENDERS 1 1 0 0 2 3/2 KOLKATA THUNDERBOLTS 1 1 0 0 2 3/2 BENGALURU TORPEDOES 0 0 0 0 0 - CALICUT HEROES 1 0 1 0 0 2/3 CHENNAI BLITZ 1 0 1 0 0 2/3 KOCHI BLUE SPIKERS 1 0 1 0 0 1/4

