Volleyball
Before Prime Volleyball League starts, let's take a look at the rules of the sport
Let's brush up the rules of volleyball before Prime Volleyball League starts.
Many talented players are all set to showcase their talent in the first season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in HyderabadThe seven franchises participating in season 1 are Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, and Kolkata Thunderbolts who will battle it out for the prestigious Prime Volleyball trophy from 5-27 February.
The league will be held in a robust bio-bubble and all the safety measures for COVID-19 has been put in place. The tournament will consist of 24 matches with Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening match.
Before the tournament starts, let us take a look the rules of the sport so that you don't have any problem following the matches:
Six players on one team, three on the front row and three on the back row
Maximum of three hits per side
Player may not hit the ball twice in succession (A block is not considered a hit)
The ball may be played off the net during a volley and on a serve
A ball hitting a boundary line is "in"
A ball is "out" if it hits... an antenna, the floor completely outside the court, any of the net or cables outside the antennae,
the referee stand or pole,
the ceiling above a non-playable area
It is legal to contact the ball with any part of a players body
It is illegal to catch, hold, or throw the ball
If two or more players contact the ball at the same time, it is considered one play and either player involved may make the next contact (provided the next contact isn't the teams 4th hit)
A player can not block or attack a serve from on or inside the 10-foot line
After the serve, front-line players may switch positions at the net.
The volleyball court is separated into two sides by a net that is 7 ft off the ground. One team earns points every time the ball hits the opponent's court or bounces out-of-bounds off an opponent. Matches are won by the best of five rules. The first four sets have 25 points (with at least a two-point difference like badminton). The fifth and final set have 15 points. The first team to win three sets wins the match