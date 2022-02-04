Before Prime Volleyball League starts, let's take a look at the rules of the sport

Many talented players are all set to showcase their talent in the first season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in HyderabadThe seven franchises participating in season 1 are Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, and Kolkata Thunderbolts who will battle it out for the prestigious Prime Volleyball trophy from 5-27 February.

Volleyball season is here ⏰🏐



Get ready for an action-packed February full of 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙥𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨, 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝘿𝙞𝙜𝙨, & 𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘽𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙨

The league will be held in a robust bio-bubble and all the safety measures for COVID-19 has been put in place. The tournament will consist of 24 matches with Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening match.



Before the tournament starts, let us take a look the rules of the sport so that you don't have any problem following the matches:

Six players on one team, three on the front row and three on the back row

Maximum of three hits per side

Player may not hit the ball twice in succession (A block is not considered a hit)

The ball may be played off the net during a volley and on a serve

A ball hitting a boundary line is "in"

A ball is "out" if it hits... an antenna, the floor completely outside the court, any of the net or cables outside the antennae,

the referee stand or pole,

the ceiling above a non-playable area

It is legal to contact the ball with any part of a players body

It is illegal to catch, hold, or throw the ball

If two or more players contact the ball at the same time, it is considered one play and either player involved may make the next contact (provided the next contact isn't the teams 4th hit)

A player can not block or attack a serve from on or inside the 10-foot line

After the serve, front-line players may switch positions at the net.

The volleyball court is separated into two sides by a net that is 7 ft off the ground. One team earns points every time the ball hits the opponent's court or bounces out-of-bounds off an opponent. Matches are won by the best of five rules. The first four sets have 25 points (with at least a two-point difference like badminton). The fifth and final set have 15 points. The first team to win three sets wins the match