Who is Mirabai Chanu? 10 things to know about the Indian weightlifter

Mirabai Chanu became the first and the only Indian weightlifter to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year old has qualified for the Women's -49kg event. She was placed second on the Absolute Ranking list issued by the International Weightlifting Federation, due to which she was granted qualification for the Olympic Games.



Here are the 10 things you should know about Mirabai Chanu, who is the only weightlifter from India to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Where does Mirabai Chanu hail from? Mirabai Chanu hails from Nongpok Kakching, Imphal, Manipur. How old is Mirabai Chanu? Mirabai Chanu was born on August 8, 1994, and is 26 years old. Is Mirabai Chanu part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme? Yes, Mirabai Chanu is part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which agreed to fund Rs.70 lakh for her training at St. Louis for 50 days. How did Mirabai Chanu qualify for Tokyo Olympics?





Mirabai Chanu is placed second on Absolute Ranking list issued by the International Weightlifting Federation, which granted her an automatic qualification. Initially, she was placed fourth on the list, however due to the withdrawal of North Korea from the Olympic Games, she was propelled to the second spot.

Has Mirabai Chanu competed at Olympics before?



Yes, Mirabai Chanu has competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016. However, she did not complete the event, as she failed to record any successful lifts in the clean and jerk section. Which weight category will Mirabai Chanu compete in? Mirabai Chanu will compete in the Women's -49kg category at Tokyo Olympics. What was Mirabai Chanu's most recent performance? Mirabai Chanu shattered the world record, by lifting 119 kg in the clean and jerk section at the Asian Championships last year, where she bagged a Bronze Medal.

Indian Railways Weightlifter,Ms. Mirabai Chanu sets a new World Record in the women's 49kg Clean and Jerk with a massive 119kg lift today.

She also recorded a new personal best of 205Kg(86Kg +119Kg) to clinch the bronze in Asian Weightlifting Championship.

Congratulations to her

Has Mirabai Chanu been bestowed a Khel Ratna Award?

Yes, Mirabai Chanu has been awarded the Khel Ratna Award in 2018. Has Mirabai Chanu won a World Championship Gold Medal? Yes, Mirabai Chanu has won a Gold Medal at the World Championships held in Anaheim in the -48kg event.

#PresidentKovind confers the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2018 upon Ms Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Weightlifting



•Gold Medal in CWG 2018

•Gold medal in IWF World championship 2017

•Gold Medal in CWG 2018

•Gold medal in IWF World championship 2017

•Silver medal in CWG 2014