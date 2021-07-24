Mirabai Chanu wore Olympics rings on her ears as she brought India a medal

India's best hope for an Olympic medal in Tokyo delivers to her promise on Saturday, as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the country's first medal medals at the 2020 Games — a silver. The lifter from Manipur lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

In case you missed, #MirabaiChanu was wearing #Olympics-ring-shaped earrings while scripting history for India at #Tokyo2020.



"The earrings were gifted to me by my mother, two months after Rio 2016, and I still wear it," she had said to our reporter @whynotsagnik. pic.twitter.com/vblhXT2rDC — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 24, 2021

She became the second weightlifter from the country to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari attained the feat for the first time in the 2000 Sydney Games, where she had won bronze. Mirabai was looking at her all-time best in terms of her performance wearing the ever-cheerful smile on her face.

Besides, dazzling in a fiery red outfit what drew attention the most was the Olympic-ring themed earrings on her ears. While the rings casted their halo on Chanu, Mirabai drove the medal home.



