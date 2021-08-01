India won another medal on Day 9, and this time from PV Sindhu. From Men's Hockey team's performance to Sindhu's medal, Let's take a look at what happened on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.





Boxing

Satish Kumar, the lone Indian male boxer to reach the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, lost 0-5 to Uzbekistan's World no.1 Bakhodir Jalolov in the Men's Super Heavyweight division of +91KG on Sunday. Satish Kumar entered the ring with stitches on his head showing his heroism and bravery.





SATISH GOES DOWN FIGHTING



A medal at Tokyo is not meant to be for boxer #SatishKumar as he is defeated in the quarterfinals bout by Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov.



SATISH GOES DOWN FIGHTING

A medal at Tokyo is not meant to be for boxer #SatishKumar as he is defeated in the quarterfinals bout by Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov.

🇮🇳 The Indian put up a brave fight, not just against the World No. 1, but also his injuries. 💪

Golf

On Sunday, golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane finished their Tokyo Olympics journey finishing at T42 and 56th position. Anirban and Udayan, on the other hand, became a face in golf for India.





#TeamIndia's campaign in Men's #Golf comes to an end.



After all four rounds, Anirban Lahiri is tied 43rd in the standings while Udayan Mane is 56th.



#TeamIndia's campaign in Men's #Golf comes to an end.

After all four rounds, Anirban Lahiri is tied 43rd in the standings while Udayan Mane is 56th.

Equestrian

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza ranked 22nd after the cross-country stage , he will compete in the third and final phase tomorrow on 2 August.





#Equestrian Eventing



Fouaad Mirza finishes the Cross-Country Course with a time of 8.20 minutes.



That is just outside the permitted 7:45 mark, resulting in 11.20 penalty points.



He is currently 22nd overall, with 39.20 points.



📸 FEI#BetterEveryday #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zhWWqOQ5z5 — JSW Sports (@jswsports) August 1, 2021





Badminton

PV Sindhu wins bronze, giving India its third medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu created history today.





PUSARLA VENKATA SINDHU



🇮🇳🏸🥉



PUSARLA VENKATA SINDHU

🇮🇳🏸🥉

She has done it! #PVSindhu has claimed the bronze by defeating He Bing Jiao of China.

Hockey

Indian men's hockey team made it to the semifinals after 49 years in Olympics. India beat Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarterfinals, India's next match is against Belgium.





𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔 accomplish 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 victory! 🎉
#IND men's #hockey team have made their way to the SEMI-FINAL for the first time in 49 years after defeating #GBR by 3-1 in the quarter-final match! 👏🙌

