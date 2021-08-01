Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 Roundup: PV Sindhu wins Bronze, Men's Hockey team in Semis after 49 years
Sindhu brings a medal home, Indian men's hockey team into the Semi final, Satish Kumar showed the Indian Army spirit on Day 9
India won another medal on Day 9, and this time from PV Sindhu. From Men's Hockey team's performance to Sindhu's medal, Let's take a look at what happened on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Boxing
Satish Kumar, the lone Indian male boxer to reach the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, lost 0-5 to Uzbekistan's World no.1 Bakhodir Jalolov in the Men's Super Heavyweight division of +91KG on Sunday. Satish Kumar entered the ring with stitches on his head showing his heroism and bravery.
Golf
On Sunday, golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane finished their Tokyo Olympics journey finishing at T42 and 56th position. Anirban and Udayan, on the other hand, became a face in golf for India.
Equestrian
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza ranked 22nd after the cross-country stage , he will compete in the third and final phase tomorrow on 2 August.
Badminton
PV Sindhu wins bronze, giving India its third medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu created history today.
Hockey
Indian men's hockey team made it to the semifinals after 49 years in Olympics. India beat Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarterfinals, India's next match is against Belgium.
