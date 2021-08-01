Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar gets knocked out in quarterfinals

Competing in the Men's Super Heavyweight division of +91KG, Satish Kumar who was the lone Indian male boxer to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics conceded a 0-5 defeat against Uzbekistan's World no.1 Bakhodir Jalolov.

In Round 1, Satish started slow but tried to switch his gear being hit by successive punches of the Uzbek boxer. The southpaw, with his defensive stance, tried to keep his guard but Jalolov charged on him rotating around the ring and drew a flurry of punches. Jalolov won the first round by 5-0. In the second round, Jalolov looked more fluent with his punches using the combination of both his hands. Satish tried to keep him at bay with his jabs but found himself overmatched in all the departments. He seemed to trying his best but just couldn't make any footing against Jalolov. Round 2 went to Jalolov as well by 5-0.





Scoresheet





Satish took an aggressive stance from the beginning of Round 3. The Uzbek was however tactical with his approach. He maintained a good defence and capitalised on the opportunities to hit back at Satish powerfully. Satish again was bruised on his eyes but he played valiantly against the World no. 1.



Satish Kumar was medically cleared for the bout just three hours before he took the ring at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo as he was down with cuts to his chin and forehead during his pre-quarterfinal bout against the Jamaican Ricardo Brown.







