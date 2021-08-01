Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane represent a promising future for Indian Golf

One would be surprised to know that there are 4 Indian golfers set to take part at this year's Tokyo Olympics. It appeared there would only be half that number just a month back, but Udayan Mane made it through as the highest ranked player to be considered post withdrawals of other players. This Indian representation in such a widely coveted tournament can be seen as something that has set a good precedent for the future. This is not the first time India is taking part in golf at the Olympics. At Rio 2016, Anirban managed a rank of 57 while Shiv Chawrasia came 50th along with Aditi Ashok who came 41st in the ladies tour. Consistent participation in international tournaments along can only pave the way for India to understand the importance of focusing on Golf for the future.

Anirban ended his golf campaign with a position of T-42. Not too many people know this, but he was tied at 8th position heading into day 2 and a change of weather on the following day could have also affected his game. By day 1 he had a stellar score of 4 under 67. His start was quite bad as he had a bogey, but he managed to salvage 4 consecutive birdies from the 5th-7th and 9th holes. This helped him maintain his high position that again saw a drop and another rise into the top 10 by the 16th hole.

#Golf : At end of 1st round:

👉 Anirban Lahiri carded 4-under 67 to be tied-8th.

👉 Udayan Mane carded 5-over 76 to be at last spot (60th). #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/pRJQkGVPzz — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2021