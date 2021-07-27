Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 LIVE, July 27 — Saurabh and Manu in action (mix10m Air pistol) — Updates, results, blog

Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 4.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary shooting gold
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary (Source: Mysuru Today)

By

Ankur Singh

Updated: 2021-07-27T05:52:36+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

It's Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics where India will be seen competing in various events including Rowing, Shooting, Table Tennis and Badminton. Indian athletes from the country will be competing in various sports today and could be a rewarding day for the country in the Olympics.

Eyes will be on Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, who will compete in mixed 10m Air Pistol event.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 4:

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Shooting Manu Bhaker Saurabh Chaudhary Hockey 
