Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 LIVE, July 27 — Saurabh and Manu in action (mix10m Air pistol) — Updates, results, blog
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 4.
It's Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics where India will be seen competing in various events including Rowing, Shooting, Table Tennis and Badminton. Indian athletes from the country will be competing in various sports today and could be a rewarding day for the country in the Olympics.
Eyes will be on Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, who will compete in mixed 10m Air Pistol event.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2021 12:22 AM GMT
Perfect 100 for Saurabh Chaudhary
A perfect 100 for Saurabh Chaudhary in his second series. This is the second time in the Tokyo Olympics that the 19-year-old has hit a perfect 100!
- 27 July 2021 12:17 AM GMT
Contrasting fortunes for the Indians
While the pair of Verma-Deswal are struggling to hit the straps, the pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker has jumped into number 1 in the standings!
- 27 July 2021 12:12 AM GMT
Saurabh-Manu move up to number 2
Saurabh Chaudhary is blitzing out his shots, while Manu Bhaker is taking her time at the Asaka Shooting Range. The duo has quickly moved up to number 2 in the standings.
- 27 July 2021 12:09 AM GMT
Not looking promising for Verma-Deswal
Abhishek Verma has shot a below-par 7 in his 3rd shot, and this might hurt the pair very badly. Certainly not the start India were expecting from him.
- 27 July 2021 12:08 AM GMT
Saurabh-Manu start off well
The pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker has started off well, with the former shooting
- 27 July 2021 12:06 AM GMT
Gooood Morning!
Welcome to our coverage from day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics, First up today is 10m mix Air Pistol event, where Manu Bhakar and Saurabh Chaudhary will be seen in action.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you the live updates.