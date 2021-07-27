Tokyo Olympics: Despite winning, Satwik-Chirag's journey draws to a sad end

Coming in all guns blazing, the young Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dazzled up the court in pure style to secure their first victory against World No. 18 British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. Needing 44 minutes to seal the deal, the World No. 10 pair from India were simply ruthless against the British combine and went on to win 21-17, 21-19.

With this victory, Satwik-Chirag have managed to level up to the head-to-head tally against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy at 1 ALL. However, this win doesn't taste so sweet courtesy of Satwik-Chirag losing their chance of entering the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics owing to the loss of The Minions to the World No.3 pair from Chinese Taipei in the preceding match. Shrugging off the loss against The Minions in their previous match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza where Satwik-Chirag lost in straight games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist duo emerged to be all too powerful for Ben Lane and Sean Vendy today, but it was all in vain. The match started off on a very even note for both the teams as they matched each other, point for point before the Indian pair raced to a 16-12 lead. There were some exciting rallies between the teams as both teams seemed to be determined to not let go of a single point which made the duel mouth-watering. The smashes by the Indians seemed great in comparison to their previous match. Winning 21 of the 38 points played, the Indian duo took the first set 21-17.

Satwik-Chirag's ouster EXPLAINED:



Indonesia and Chinese Taiper have 2⃣ wins and so would India if they win here.



However, they will go out on the number of games won in total (even if they win in straight games)



Indonesia 5-2

Taipei 5-3

India 4-3 #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/NfisbAZETD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2021