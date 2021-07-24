Tokyo Olympics: Day 2, July 25 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch

Mirabai Chanu , after winning the silver medal for India, got the country off to a great start. We are now on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics , hoping for more medals. Youngsters, Manu Bhaker , Srihari Nataraj, and Maana Patel will make their Olympic debuts, while renowned and experienced Indian athletes Sania Mirza and Mary Kom will compete in their respective sports tomorrow.



Schedule for Day 2

All timings are in IST

Shooting

5:30 AM

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification - Yashaswini Singh and Manu Bhaker

6:30 AM

Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

7:45 AM

10m Air Pistol Women's Final



9:30 AM



10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - Deepak Kumar and Pivyansh Singh Panwar

12:00 PM

10m Air Rifle Men's Final





Sailing

8:35 AM

Laser Radial Women Race 01 - Nethra Kumanan

Followed by Laser Radial Women Race 02 - Nethra Kumanan

11:05 AM

Laser Men Race 01 - Vishnu Saravanan

Followed by Laser Men Race 02 - Vishnu Saravanan

Rowing



06:40 AM

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechages - Arun Jat / Arvind Singh





Badminton

07:10 AM

Women's Singles Group Play Stage - PV Sindhu





Table Tennis

10:30 AM

Men's Singles Round 2 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

12:00 PM

Women's Singles Round 2 - Manika Batra





Boxing

01:30 PM

Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries Round of 32 - Mary Kom

03:06 PM

Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Manish Kaushik





Hockey

03:00 PM

Men's Pool A - India vs Australia





Swimming

03:32 PM

Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 - Maana Patel

04:26 PM

Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 - Srihari Nataraj





Artistic Gymnastics

6:30 AM - 4:50 PM

Women's Qualification - Pranati Nayak





Tennis

07:30 AM

Women's Doubles First Round - Sania Mirza / Ankita Raina





When and Where to Watch





You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC