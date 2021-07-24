Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 2, July 25 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Following a successful first day, we are gearing up for more action on the second day.
Mirabai Chanu, after winning the silver medal for India, got the country off to a great start. We are now on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics, hoping for more medals. Youngsters, Manu Bhaker, Srihari Nataraj, and Maana Patel will make their Olympic debuts, while renowned and experienced Indian athletes Sania Mirza and Mary Kom will compete in their respective sports tomorrow.
Schedule for Day 2
All timings are in IST
Shooting
5:30 AM
10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification - Yashaswini Singh and Manu Bhaker
6:30 AM
Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
7:45 AM
10m Air Pistol Women's Final
9:30 AM
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - Deepak Kumar and Pivyansh Singh Panwar
12:00 PM
10m Air Rifle Men's Final
Sailing
8:35 AM
Laser Radial Women Race 01 - Nethra Kumanan
Followed by Laser Radial Women Race 02 - Nethra Kumanan
11:05 AM
Laser Men Race 01 - Vishnu Saravanan
Followed by Laser Men Race 02 - Vishnu Saravanan
Rowing
06:40 AM
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechages - Arun Jat / Arvind Singh
Badminton
07:10 AM
Women's Singles Group Play Stage - PV Sindhu
Table Tennis
10:30 AM
Men's Singles Round 2 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
12:00 PM
Women's Singles Round 2 - Manika Batra
Boxing
01:30 PM
Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries Round of 32 - Mary Kom
03:06 PM
Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Manish Kaushik
Hockey
03:00 PM
Men's Pool A - India vs Australia
Swimming
03:32 PM
Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 - Maana Patel
04:26 PM
Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 - Srihari Nataraj
Artistic Gymnastics
6:30 AM - 4:50 PM
Women's Qualification - Pranati Nayak
Tennis
07:30 AM
Women's Doubles First Round - Sania Mirza / Ankita Raina
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC