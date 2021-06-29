Who is Manu Bhaker? Age, Records, Biography, Medal, Earnings, Olympics performance.

Manu Bhaker is renowed youth olympian shooter from India. She is the youngest Indian to win gold at the ISSF World Cup. She also won gold in the women's 10 m air pistol event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, although she was just 16 years old at the time.



How old is Manu Bhaker?

Bhaker, who is 19 years old, was born in Goria village in Haryana's Jhajjar district in 2002. Until the age of 14, Bhaker excelled in sports and won medals in Huyen langlon, a Manipuri martial art, as well as boxing, tennis, and skating at national games.



She then decided on the spur of the moment to try her hand at shooting when she was just 14 years old, shortly after the 2016 Rio Olympics had ended, and she soon had her eyes set on it. Manu Bhaker requested her father to acquire her a sport shooting pistol to practice with.

What are Manu Bhaker's achievements?

Manu Bhaker surprised Olympian and former world No. 1, Heena Sidhu, by scoring a new record score of 242.3 during the 2017 national shooting championships, breaking Sidhu's record in the 10m Air Pistol final.



Manu went on to earn a silver medal in the 2017 Asian youth championships and made a splash on the global stage the following year. Manu Bhaker smashed the junior world record in the qualification stages to qualify for the women's 10m Air Pistol final at the International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the final, Manu Bhaker shot a total of 237.5 to win gold on debut against Olympic gold medalist Anna Korakaki, three-time World Cup medalist Celine Goberville, and local favourite Alejandra Zavala. She became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at an ISSF World Cup at the age of 16.



Manu Bhaker then won her second gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, this time with Om Prakash Mitherval. Bhaker was still able to compete in the ISSF Junior World Cup and won gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol individual and mixed team events. Manu Bhaker blasted a new Games record to win the women's 10m Air Pistol gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, a month later. She went on to win another gold in the 10m Air Pistol event at her second ISSF Junior World Cup, to go along with a bronze in the mixed team event and a bronze in the 25m pistol event.

The teenager then paired up with Saurabh Chaudhary at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, and the collaboration has so far shown to be highly fruitful. In 2019, the duo won mixed team gold at all three ISSF World Cups, while Manu Bhaker won both the individual and mixed team events at the World Cup final in China. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, she won gold and silver in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team and 10m Air Pistol.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker of India were awarded silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia on Saturday.

लगा निशाना गोल्ड पर 🔫



ISSF वर्ल्ड कप में Manu Bhaker और Saurabh Chaudhary समेत अन्य खिलाड़ियों ने भी जीता गोल्ड मेडल 🎖️



जानें सभी नाम 👇https://t.co/9yQMZoi15d — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) March 23, 2021

Earnings

In 2021, Manu Bhaker's earnings range from 10 Lakh to 50 Lakh. Furthermore, in the year 2020, she made a contribution of one lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona Cares Fund and stepped up to assist the country in fighting the pandemic.

Performance in Olympics

Despite not earning a medal at the Asian Games, Manu Bhaker made history at the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the 10m Air Pistol event, she became the first Indian shooter and the first female Indian athlete to win gold in the Youth Olympics.



With a fourth-place finish at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Munich, Manu Bhaker qualified for the Olympics as well.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary are regarded as one of India's medal favourites at the Tokyo Olympics, both individually and as a team, and it's clear to see why based on their accomplishments.