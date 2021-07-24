BREAKING: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics

India's pride and hope, Mirabai Chanu lived up to expectations and brought home the country's first medal, winning the Silver, competing against the best in the world. The Manipuri magician pulled out all the stops and showed her grit and grind to come out with a near-perfect score apart from a single failed attempt when she tried lifting 89 kgs.

Mirabai Chanu wins silver!! :second_place_medal:



The girl from Manipur finally wins an Olympic medal. Her low snatch score denies her a gold despite a last lift of 115kg. Abslutely incredible.



First medal for :flag-in: at Tokyo.#Tokyo2020 | #Weightlifting — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 24, 2021

She managed to keep her poise and persevere while showing the immense work put in to get her into peak condition while also showing off her amazing core strength. Mirabai came into her own with her speciality Clean and Jerk, where she guaranteed a silver medal with her first lift. She went to head with the eventual gold medallist Hou Zhihui, giving us one of the most intense battles that we have seen in Olympic History. Her constant desire to be a better version of herself with every attempt is something that left the audience and her country in awe.



A special feature on the #Olympics silver-medalist from India, 'MIRABAI CHANU'. 🥈



Register that name, note it down and remember it for a long time because this cheerful girl from Manipur is not stopping anytime soon. 💪👊#Tokyo2020 | #Weightlifting https://t.co/nwnQjfHyuH — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 24, 2021

Perennial favourites China and Hou Zhihui set back-to-back Olympic records and blew the competition out the water with a 92 Kg followed by a 94 KG snatch. Zhihui made it look easy, leaving the audience mesmerized and stunned. Her first Clean and Jerk lift showed her astonishing core strength when she made a lift of 109 kg and followed up with huge lifts to set the Olympic record and win the gold.

China's Hou Zhihui who set an Olympic record on the way to a gold (Source: Twitter)

Indonesia's Aisah Windy Cantika ended up with the Bronze after a strong showing in the Clean and Jerk round after failing in two of her attempts at the snatch round.



We also witnessed an unfortunate end to the career of legendary weightlifter Miyake Hiromi, the Japanese ace could not go out on a high as she planned in front of the home crowd, coming up with the most disappointing performance in her storied career.

