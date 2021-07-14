India at Tokyo Olympics LIVE - Latest News, Updates, Results, Videos & Medals

Tokyo 2020
We are just nine days away from the Tokyo Olympics to start.
- 14 July 2021 8:18 AM GMT
All the best, Pranati — Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished gymnast Pranati Nayak success in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
- 14 July 2021 8:16 AM GMT
Defender Varun Kumar and mid-fielder Simranjeet Singh are set to make their Olympic debuts after they were added to India's men's hockey squad following the IOC's decision to allow "alternate athletes" in team events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 14 July 2021 6:56 AM GMT
Everyone will be tested and tracked!
Athletes and journalists from around the world will be arriving under a massive security effort during the month of games. After arrival at Haneda Airport, Olympic visitors are requested to install smartphone apps and activate GPS for tracking their whereabouts while in Japan. Most importantly, everyone has to take a coronavirus test and get a negative result before entering Tokyo.
- 14 July 2021 6:46 AM GMT
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is just nine days away, and almost all the countries have announced their contingent for the delayed Games. Great Britain, USA, and China will send more women to the Tokyo Olympics than men.
- 14 July 2021 6:44 AM GMT
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics. Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.