Breaking: 2 athletes test COVID-19 positive in Tokyo Olympics Games village

Two athletes who are residing at the Tokyo Olympic Games village have tested positive for the deadly Covid-19, as per media reports. They are the first athletes to test positive in the village and their names have not been revealed.



This comes just a day after the first ever case of coronavirus was reported in the Tokyo Olympics Games village yesterday, after an official tested positive.

Apart from the two cases in the Games village, another athlete too is reported to have tested positive on arrival to Tokyo. This athlete however is not a resident of the Games village.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is expected to start in less than a five day's time from 23rd July 2021.