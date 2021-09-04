Tokyo Paralympics- Day 11, September 4 - Busy day for badminton- Preview, Schedule, Live streaming, Where to watch

After their best ever performance at any Paralympics yet, with the Indian contingent winning a record 13 medals at the ongoing games, Day 11 calls for an exciting day of events. Day 10 was quite successful for the Indians with a total of 3 medals getting added to the tally. 19-year old gold medallist Avani Lekhara added a bronze in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1, while athlete Praveen Kumar and archer Harvinder Singh won silver and bronze in their respective events.



All eyes will be on the para-shuttlers as they participate in six semi-finals (5 Men's Singles and 1 Mixed Doubles). Names such as Pramod Bhagat, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj and others are serious medal hopefuls that can add to the already impressive medal haul at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Apart from the exciting action on the badminton court, we will see bronze-medallist Singhraj Adhana, Manish Narwal, and Akash Saini in the P4- Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification.

The final event for the Indian Paralympians will be in athletics where Navdeep will participate in the Men's Javelin Throw-F41 Final.

Schedule or When to watch?

Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana, Akash Saini- P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification- 6:00 am IST

Pramod Bhagat- Men's Singles SL3, Semi-Final- 6:15 am IST

Manoj Sarkar- Men's Singles SL3, Semi-Final- 7:00 am IST

Tarun Dhillon- Men's Singles SL4, Semi-Final- 7:45 am IST

Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4, Semi-Final- 7:45 am IST

Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SS6, Semi-Final- 10:00 am IST

Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5, Semi-Final- 11:45 am IST

Navdeep- Men's Javelin Throw F41, Final- 3:40 pm IST

Where to watch?

You can catch all the action live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively, you can watch events on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, you can watch the games live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. On YouTube, the action can be viewed on the Prasar Bharati channel as well as the Paralympic Games channel.