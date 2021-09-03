Tokyo Paralympics: India doubles their Paralympics medal tally

Avani Lekhara clinched her second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, bagging the bronze medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 category. The 19-year-old finished with a final score of 445.9, behind Germany's Natascha Hiltrop and China's Zhang Cuiping.

This medal from Avani Lekhara pushed the Indian medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics to a total of 12 medals. While this is by far the highest number of medals India has won in a single edition of the Paralympics, did you know India will end their campaign in Tokyo with double the medals it had in its Paralympics history before landing in Tokyo?

Yes, before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics, India had a total of 12 Paralympic medals in their bag. Over the past couple of weeks, the Indian para-athletes in Tokyo have doubled the tally.





India's Medal Tally before the Tokyo Paralympics Sr. No Athlete Event Medal 1 Murlikant Petkar 50m Freestyle Swimming Gold 2 Bhimrao Kesarkar Men's Javelin Silver 3 Joginder Singh Bedi Men's Shot Put Silver 4 Joginder Singh Bedi Men's Javelin Bronze 5 Joginder Singh Bedi Men's Discus Bronze 6 Devendra Jhajharia Men's Javelin Gold 7 Rajinder Singh Rahelu Men's Powerlifting Bronze 8 Girisha Nagarajegowd Men's High Jump Silver 9 Mariyappan Thangavelu Men's High Jump Gold 10 Varun Singh Bhati Men's High Jump Bronze 11 Devendra Jhajharia Men's Javelin Gold 12 Deepa Malik Women's Shot Put Silver India's Medal Tally in Tokyo Paralympics Sr No. Athlete Event Medal 1 Bhavina Patel Women's Table Tennis Silver 2 Nishad Kumar Men's High Jump Silver 3 Avani Lekhara Women's 10m Air Rifle Gold 4 Yogesh Khatuniya Men's Discus Throw Bronze 5 Devendra Jhajharia Men's Javelin Throw Silver 6 Sundar Singh Gurjar Men's Javelin Throw Silver 7 Sumit Antil Men's Javelin Throw Gold 8 Mariyappan Thangavelu Men's High Jump Silver 9 Sharad Kumar Men's High Jump Bronze 10 Singhraj Adhana Men's 10m Air Pistol Bronze 11 Praveen Kumar Men's High Jump Silver 12 Avani Lekhara Women's 50m Rifle 3P Bronze



