Tokyo Paralympics: India doubles their Paralympics medal tally

With Avani Lekhara's bronze, India has doubled their Paralympics medal tally in Tokyo.

Avani Lekhara (Source: Screengrab/ Paralympics Youtube)
Avani Lekhara (Source: Screengrab/ Paralympics Youtube)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-09-03T11:33:22+05:30

Avani Lekhara clinched her second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, bagging the bronze medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 category. The 19-year-old finished with a final score of 445.9, behind Germany's Natascha Hiltrop and China's Zhang Cuiping.

This medal from Avani Lekhara pushed the Indian medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics to a total of 12 medals. While this is by far the highest number of medals India has won in a single edition of the Paralympics, did you know India will end their campaign in Tokyo with double the medals it had in its Paralympics history before landing in Tokyo?

Yes, before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics, India had a total of 12 Paralympic medals in their bag. Over the past couple of weeks, the Indian para-athletes in Tokyo have doubled the tally.


India's Medal Tally before the Tokyo Paralympics

Sr. No

Athlete

Event

Medal

1

Murlikant Petkar

50m Freestyle Swimming

Gold

2

Bhimrao Kesarkar

Men's Javelin

Silver

3

Joginder Singh Bedi

Men's Shot Put

Silver

4

Joginder Singh Bedi

Men's Javelin

Bronze

5

Joginder Singh Bedi

Men's Discus

Bronze

6

Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin

Gold

7

Rajinder Singh Rahelu

Men's Powerlifting

Bronze

8

Girisha Nagarajegowd

Men's High Jump

Silver

9

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Men's High Jump

Gold

10

Varun Singh Bhati

Men's High Jump

Bronze

11

Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin

Gold

12

Deepa Malik

Women's Shot Put

Silver

India's Medal Tally in Tokyo Paralympics

Sr No.

Athlete

Event

Medal

1

Bhavina Patel

Women's Table Tennis

Silver

2

Nishad Kumar

Men's High Jump

Silver

3

Avani Lekhara

Women's 10m Air Rifle

Gold

4

Yogesh Khatuniya

Men's Discus Throw

Bronze

5

Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw

Silver

6

Sundar Singh Gurjar

Men's Javelin Throw

Silver

7

Sumit Antil

Men's Javelin Throw

Gold

8

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Men's High Jump

Silver

9

Sharad Kumar

Men's High Jump

Bronze

10

Singhraj Adhana

Men's 10m Air Pistol

Bronze

11

Praveen Kumar

Men's High Jump

Silver

12

Avani Lekhara

Women's 50m Rifle 3P

Bronze


