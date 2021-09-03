Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: India doubles their Paralympics medal tally
With Avani Lekhara's bronze, India has doubled their Paralympics medal tally in Tokyo.
Avani Lekhara clinched her second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, bagging the bronze medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 category. The 19-year-old finished with a final score of 445.9, behind Germany's Natascha Hiltrop and China's Zhang Cuiping.
This medal from Avani Lekhara pushed the Indian medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics to a total of 12 medals. While this is by far the highest number of medals India has won in a single edition of the Paralympics, did you know India will end their campaign in Tokyo with double the medals it had in its Paralympics history before landing in Tokyo?
Yes, before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics, India had a total of 12 Paralympic medals in their bag. Over the past couple of weeks, the Indian para-athletes in Tokyo have doubled the tally.
|
India's Medal Tally before the Tokyo Paralympics
|
Sr. No
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Medal
|
1
|
Murlikant Petkar
|
50m Freestyle Swimming
|
Gold
|
2
|
Bhimrao Kesarkar
|
Men's Javelin
|
Silver
|
3
|
Joginder Singh Bedi
|
Men's Shot Put
|
Silver
|
4
|
Joginder Singh Bedi
|
Men's Javelin
|
Bronze
|
5
|
Joginder Singh Bedi
|
Men's Discus
|
Bronze
|
6
|
Devendra Jhajharia
|
Men's Javelin
|
Gold
|
7
|
Rajinder Singh Rahelu
|
Men's Powerlifting
|
Bronze
|
8
|
Girisha Nagarajegowd
|
Men's High Jump
|
Silver
|
9
|
Mariyappan Thangavelu
|
Men's High Jump
|
Gold
|
10
|
Varun Singh Bhati
|
Men's High Jump
|
Bronze
|
11
|
Devendra Jhajharia
|
Men's Javelin
|
Gold
|
12
|
Deepa Malik
|
Women's Shot Put
|
Silver
|
India's Medal Tally in Tokyo Paralympics
|
Sr No.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Medal
|
1
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Women's Table Tennis
|
Silver
|
2
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Men's High Jump
|
Silver
|
3
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Women's 10m Air Rifle
|
Gold
|
4
|
Yogesh Khatuniya
|
Men's Discus Throw
|
Bronze
|
5
|
Devendra Jhajharia
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
Silver
|
6
|
Sundar Singh Gurjar
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
Silver
|
7
|
Sumit Antil
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
Gold
|
8
|
Mariyappan Thangavelu
|
Men's High Jump
|
Silver
|
9
|
Sharad Kumar
|
Men's High Jump
|
Bronze
|
10
|
Singhraj Adhana
|
Men's 10m Air Pistol
|
Bronze
|
11
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Men's High Jump
|
Silver
|
12
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Women's 50m Rifle 3P
|
Bronze