Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat/Palak Kohli storm into semis in Mixed Doubles

The Indian badminton contingent are in sensational form today at the Tokyo Paralympics as they are notching in spectacular wins and moving one step closer to claiming a place on the podium and getting a medal around their necks! Taking to Court 3 of the Yoyogi Stadium, the Mixed Doubles pair of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat essayed a sensational win against the Thai duo of Teamarrom Siripong and Saensupa Nipada in straight games, 21-15, 21-19 in just a minute shy of the half an hour mark!

Having lost their first Group B play stage match against the Chinese pair yesterday, Palak and Pramod were on a mission today to win as they made a very strong start to the match, creating a wonderful lead of 6-3, even! Both Pramod and Palak knew they had to give it their all to win this encounter and avoid losing and dashing medal hopes because the Thai opponents also had the same agenda as they had also lost to the Chinese and risked their future in the event.





Staying strong in Game 1, Palak and Pramod were creative with their shots, finding jaw-dropping angles and indicating the feisty pair they make as they went on to clinch Game 1 in style in just 12 minutes with a score of 21-15.

Game 2 was slightly tougher and was closely contested with the Indians being challenged early as the Thai opponents looked inspired and took an early lead. However, it wasn't to be their day as Palak and Pramod were determined to win - as they made brave points work out, pulled off stunning smashes and cheeky dropshots and went the length with few of the rallies. Needing 15 minutes in what was a cat and mouse chase of a game, it was Palak and Pramod who had the last word at 21-19 and ensured that their semi-finals seats are booked and the medal hopes are kicking and alive!