India end on a high with a record 19 medals at Tokyo Paralympics

We have all been awestruck by the wonderful performances put up by our very own athletes in Tokyo. Not only have they realised their dreams to participate at the games and win a medal or two, but also managed to give the country its record-breaking medal haul, never before seen at any Paralympics. This year's total of 19 medals were much more than all the medals won by Indian Paralympians in the past editions.

The highlight of this edition has surely been the 5 gold medals that adorn the medal haul even more. These have been won by Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Sumit Antil (Athletics), Manish Narwal (Shooting), Pramod Bhagat (Badminton), and Krishna Nagar (Badminton).

