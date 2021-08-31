Indian Paralympians surpass the country's Tokyo Olympics medal tally

The Men's SH1 10m Air Pistol shooter, Singhraj Adhana, won the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The Haryana man shot a final score of 216.8 to ensure yet another medal for India in Tokyo.

Though we are only halfway through the Tokyo Paralympics, it has already been by far the country's best show in history in the quadrennial event.

India's previous best at the Paralympics was during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where the country returned with four medals, including two gold and one silver and bronze each.

Much like the Tokyo Paralympics, India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics was also their best ever in history. India won a total of seven medals in Tokyo Olympics, including one gold to surpass their tally of six from the London Olympics.

But, did you know that the Indian Paralympians have now surpassed the country's medal tally from the Tokyo Olympics?

Yes, with Singhraj's bronze medal in shooting, India now have eight medals at the Tokyo Paralympics compared to the seven they had in the Tokyo Olympics.

Who all have won medals for India in Tokyo Paralympics?

The following athletes have so far won medals for India at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics:

Avani Lekhara - Gold

Sumit Antil - Gold

Bhavina Patel - Silver

Devendra Jhajharia - Silver

Nishad Kumar - Silver

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze

Yogesh Khatuniya - Bronze

Singhraj Adhana - Bronze