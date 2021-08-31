Grandson of a freedom fighter, Singhraj Adhana wins bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

Singhraj Adhana created history earlier today when he became only the second Indian shooter to win a Paralympics medal for India. The 39-year-old shot a wonderful 216.8 in the final of Men's SH1 10m Air Pistol to earn a place on the podium, behind two shooters from China.

While Singhraj has shot into prominence and is now a national star, his rise to the top has never been easy.

Singhraj comes from a very humble background, which struggles financially. In fact, his wife even sold her jewellery so that Singhraj could train and continue his passion for shooting.

Moreover, he is so passionate about the sport that he used the entire prize money he had earned after winning the 2018 Asian Para Games bronze in developing a shooting range for himself back home.

While this quite certainly explains the reason behind Singhraj's success at the world stage, did you know that his grandfather was a freedom fighter during India's struggle for Independence against the British?

Singhraj's grandfather, the Late Subedar Major Sumera Ram Adhana, fought for India's independence against the British. He even served in the British Army during the Second World War and was honoured with the Indian Order of Merit (IOM), Indian Distinguished Service Medal (IDSM) and Military Cross (MC) by the British for his exemplary services.

Later, Subedar Major Sumera Ram Adhana even played an important role for the unification of the princely states into the Indian territory under the leadership of the Ironman of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Singhraj's father, Prem Singh Adhana, too worked for social causes while taking up farming as his main occupation.