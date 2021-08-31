While the city of Mumbai continues to face torrential rain for the past couple of hours, it's raining medals for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. Indian para-shooter Singhraj Adhana won the bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category as India won its eighth medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

It's a significant achievement for Singhraj as for the most part it looked like the Chinese contingent of Chao Yang, Xing Huang, and Xiaolong Lou will continue their country's dominance at the Games and get all three medals at this event. After 16 shots, all the three Chinese para-athletes were in the podium spot with the third place athlete having a score of 158.2, whereas at the same time India's Singhraj was in the fourth position with 157.8.

However, Singhraj stepped up massively in his next four shots scoring 10.3, 10.0, 9.1, and 9.6 taking his overall score to 196.8. On the other hand, his Chinese counterpart, Xiaolong Lou, succumbed under pressure scoring 9.6, 9.7, 10.4, and 8.6 taking his overall score to 196.5 after 20 shots. This confirmed that Singhraj would win a medal and also ensured that there would be no clean sweep of the Chinese athletes on the podium.

BRONZE FOR SINGHRAJ 🥉#Singhraj finishes 3rd in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event to win the 2nd shooting medal for India at the #TokyoParalympics.#Shooting | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/bL1kyUliuF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 31, 2021

Singhraj then went on to score an impressive 10 in his next two shots as well but the remaining two athletes already had a sizeable advantage. Singhraj finished with an overall score of 216.8 which led to him winning the bronze medal in the event. This was India's eighth medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and one can only say that the country is massively proud of Singhraj's performance.

