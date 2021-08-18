Shooter Singhraj, whose wife sold jewellery to support him, will now fulfil his Paralympics dream

Singhraj Adhana has come a long way from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, to competing with the best in the world at the grandest stage in the form of the Tokyo Paralympics. The shooter, like a fine wine, just got better with age and had to persevere through years of obstacles and hardships to get to compete at the highest level. The shooter suffers from a limb impairment which did not deter him from going after his dreams and goals, proving to us that physical limitations cannot stop us from chasing after our dreams.

Singhraj came from a financially unstable background and had to go through tremendous struggles to continue his training and help his family make ends meet. The ace shooter explained his previous struggles in an interview with PM Narendra Modi, where he said that his wife had to sell her jewellery to help him realize his shooting dreams.



"Shooting is an expensive sport, and it was not easy pursuing it," said shooter Singhraj during the interview. "My wife sold her jewellery to support my shooting dream," he added.

The sacrifices made by him and his family, along with his inspiring grit and determination, helped Singhraj announce himself at the international stage in a grand manner as he won gold at the 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World cup held in Al Ain. His superior skills were on full display as he beat the 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 to claim the top spot. The Uzbek shooter led up until the final series by 0.1 points. Singhraj then shot an astounding 9.9 and 10.4 to clinch the gold, while Ibragimov settled for silver.

"I am very happy to win this gold after such a long time. Coming to this World Cup, I was very confident to get a good result here as I had trained very hard during the COVID-19 lockdown," said post his victory Singhraj. "My first international was here in Al Ain 2018, but I missed out on the gold. In 2019 also, I had to settle for the silver. I want to continue this momentum and get a good result in Tokyo 2020."



Singhraj heads into the Tokyo Paralympics with a chip on his shoulder and in fine form as he looks to topple some of the world's best on the way to gaining glory and the gold for his country. If he manages to keep up his confidence, grit and determination, there is no stopping the Haryanvi ace from bagging the gold as he can pull off the biggest surprises.

