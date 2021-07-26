Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Tennis on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.

India's lone hope in tennis, World No. 160 Sumit Nagal is slated to clash against the reigning World No. 2 from ROC, Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32 clash of Men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sumit Nagal, on the first day of the Games produced an impressive performance against former World No. 33 player Denis Istomin and led the way to victory and in the process, became the first Indian male tennis player to qualify for the second round after a long gap of 25 years.

Hoping to keep this very momentum alive, the 23-year-old Sumit Nagal will hope to bring his A-game to the table as he will take on the World No. 2 from Russia - Daniil Medvedev.

It won't be an easy job for Nagal to cross this hurdle given the fact that Medvedev is an excellent player on the hard court and the Ariake Tennis Park is favourable for the Russian to get his flat groundstrokes going.

However, on any given day, anything can happen and tennis has already been seeing shock upsets with World No. 1 Ash Barty crashing out on Day 2 of the Games and Sumit Nagal will be desperate to cause a massive upset by defeating Medvedev, who is also a little off-form.

Follow all our LIVE updates here: