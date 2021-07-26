Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Tennis LIVE Day 3 — Sumit Nagal faces Daniil Medvedev challenge — Updates, scores, results, blog
India's debutant tennis star Sumit Nagal will fancy his chances against World No. 2 from Russia, Daniil Medvedev in the second round of Tokyo Olympics.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Tennis on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
India's lone hope in tennis, World No. 160 Sumit Nagal is slated to clash against the reigning World No. 2 from ROC, Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32 clash of Men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sumit Nagal, on the first day of the Games produced an impressive performance against former World No. 33 player Denis Istomin and led the way to victory and in the process, became the first Indian male tennis player to qualify for the second round after a long gap of 25 years.
Hoping to keep this very momentum alive, the 23-year-old Sumit Nagal will hope to bring his A-game to the table as he will take on the World No. 2 from Russia - Daniil Medvedev.
It won't be an easy job for Nagal to cross this hurdle given the fact that Medvedev is an excellent player on the hard court and the Ariake Tennis Park is favourable for the Russian to get his flat groundstrokes going.
However, on any given day, anything can happen and tennis has already been seeing shock upsets with World No. 1 Ash Barty crashing out on Day 2 of the Games and Sumit Nagal will be desperate to cause a massive upset by defeating Medvedev, who is also a little off-form.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 26 July 2021 6:24 AM GMT
Daniil Medvedev has a date with seasoned Italian player - the 15th seeded Fabio Fognini in his Round of 16 match, next!
- 26 July 2021 6:23 AM GMT
Good effort, Sumit Nagal!
Daniil Medvedev is the raging favourite for a podium finish here at the Tokyo Olympics and the Russian sticks to the business end of things as he sends Sumit Nagal packing home!
- 26 July 2021 6:22 AM GMT
Needing just 1 hour 6 minutes to seal the deal, Daniil Medvedev is off to the next round as Sumit Nagal bows out!
- 26 July 2021 6:21 AM GMT
No sweat broken here for Daniil Medvedev!
Sumit Nagal goes down to the World No. 2 in 6-2, 6-1.
- 26 July 2021 6:20 AM GMT
Easy power from Medvedev and he goes up to a 4th Match point!
- 26 July 2021 6:18 AM GMT
Nagal saves a couple of match points here! The pressure is still on!
- 26 July 2021 6:17 AM GMT
Not in the mood for a breadstick, are we?
Nagal takes it to deuce.
- 26 July 2021 6:16 AM GMT
Sumit Nagal is showing some rare sparks of talent here but Medvedev is cheeky with his dropshots, ouf!