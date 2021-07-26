Table Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis LIVE Day 3 — Sharath, Sutirtha and Manika to seize the day— Updates, score, results, blog
The Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics is set to begin with Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra who would determine India's journey in Table Tennis.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra will be looking to continue creating history in their second and third round matches of the Men's Singles and Women's Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Will Sharath, Sutirtha and Manika be able to successfully make a mark and create a memorable Olympics?
Order of play:
Men's Singles:
A Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia - Round 2
Women's Singles:
Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu - Round 2
Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova - Round 3
- 26 July 2021 12:59 AM GMT
First Round Results
Sharath the World No. 32 received a bye in Round 1.
Whereas, his opponent of today Tiago is World No. 56, and scored a convincing 4-0 lead against Nigerian opponent.
Tiago APOLONIA of Portugal prevailed against Olajide OMOTAYO of Nigeria
🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹@fptenismesa https://t.co/UDTrNwTqA5
- 26 July 2021 12:56 AM GMT
Know the opponent
Tiago Apolonia is no stranger to Indian Table Tennis fans, he has been a treat to watch at the Ultimate Table Tennis league.
- 26 July 2021 12:46 AM GMT
A busy day at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym
With 3 Indians scheduled to play at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym, the venue for Table Tennis, it's a busy Monday morning
We will start with the veteran Sharath Kamal taking on Portugal's Tiago Apolonia, scheduled to commence at 6:30 IST. Live coverage on Sony Network, DD network, and Sony LIV
Here, is the full schedule
SCHEDULE - DAY 3— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 25, 2021
The day would start with India taking part in a #Fencing event for the first time in the #OlympicGames. Plenty to lookout for in the racket sports too!
Join us at 5:30 AM tomorrow.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/yLLsUA6T53
- 26 July 2021 12:37 AM GMT
Manika created history, will Sharath follow?
Manika Batra created history by becoming the first Indian paddler to make it to Round 3 at Olympics. Will the most experienced, and highest-ranked Indian Sharath Kamal match the feat?
Manika Batra showcased nerves of steel to become the first ever Indian Table Tennis player, male or female, to make it to the last 32 at the Olympic Games.

Hers was not just a comeback from a 2-game deficit, but that of a much bigger significance.
Hers was not just a comeback from a 2-game deficit, but that of a much bigger significance.
📽 Watch: 👇#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DL7yjfxIL1