Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra will be looking to continue creating history in their second and third round matches of the Men's Singles and Women's Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Will Sharath, Sutirtha and Manika be able to successfully make a mark and create a memorable Olympics?

Order of play:

Men's Singles:

A Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia - Round 2

Women's Singles:

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu - Round 2

Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova - Round 3





Follow all our LIVE updates here: